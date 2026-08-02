NDP preview attendee told to ‘throw’ 30ml perfume away, netizens share conflicting experiences

“I’m going to invoice to the Singapore government,” the content creator joked.

A content creator who attended a National Day Parade (NDP) preview had his 30-millilitre bottle of perfume confiscated at the bag check station, prompting netizens to recount similar experiences.

Based on an earlier TikTok video, content creator @Iamkikidarling, who goes by Kiki Darling, appeared to have attended the first NDP preview on July 25 at the National Stadium.

On July 31, he uploaded a 24-second video announcing that his 30-millilitre bottle of perfume — Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa 62 perfume mist — was “confiscated” at the bag check station.

He later clarified in reply to a comment that he was asked to throw the bottle away.

“I’m going to invoice to the Singapore government, ah,” the content creator joked, prompting his friend to chuckle.

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“The GST voucher should include your perfume price,” his friend suggested.

“Don’t worry, I’m writing to the PMO... piss me off,” Kiki Darling added as the pair continued laughing.

The video was cheekily captioned: “Cheering for Singapore with tears in my eyes and zero fragrance left to my name Majulah SG61. My Cheirosa 62 didn’t survive the NDP checkpoint 😭”

Speaking to Stomp, Kiki said he was told by an NDP personnel that “no liquids are allowed” and that he had to dispose it.

“He even said, you can spray on yourself first but have to throw.”

Netizens say: “Same, sis”

Kiki Darling’s video has amassed at least 94,600 views, 5,992 likes and 1,043 shares.

Many shared similar experiences of having their liquid items confiscated at NDP’s security checkpoint, with some sharing how they managed to salvage their belongings.

“Same sis, I threw away my face mist,” wrote one user, who added that a volunteer in uniformed “asked me to spray on his face too”.

One user also shared that the same thing had happened to them — with the same perfume. “It’s expensive you know,” they protested.

Another user claimed that they had sought the nearest bush to hide their bottle in before entering the stadium.

Conversely, at least two users said that they were permitted to enter with travel-sized perfume bottles. “I went for NDP yesterday (Aug 1)!! My perfume was inside my bag and they didn’t throw it away omg,” wrote one.

Based on Stomp’s checks, the official NDP website contains a link to a list of prohibited items in the National Stadium.

While it does not state that perfumes are expressly prohibited, the list indicates that flammable substances, canned items and glass bottles are among the items not allowed into the venue.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include Kiki Darling’s comments.

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