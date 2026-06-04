Nature group ‘angry’, ‘confused’ after unauthorised removal of trees that members planted in Lower Peirce Reservoir

Flora planted by volunteers under NParks’ OneMillionTrees movement in Lower Peirce Reservoir was removed by contractors without...

A section of flora, planted at Lower Peirce Reservoir by volunteers of a wildlife conservancy group, was flattened to create storage space for construction material despite repeated warnings from the National Parks Board (NParks) not to do so.

87 plants and shrubs across five species were planted at the site by volunteers of the Raffles’ Banded Langur Working Group (RBLWG).

Established in 2016, the group oversees the population of Raffles’ Banded Langurs — a critically endangered monkey species in Singapore. Only about 300 individuals of the species have been recorded across Singapore and Johor.

In a post shared on The Nature Society Singapore Public Forum Facebook page on June 2, an anonymous user slammed the clearance of the flora in the area. Attached was a photo of what appears to be a construction worker standing on bare soil beside a wrapped pallet, with a red safety barrier and two felled logs behind him.

“Last year, a bunch of volunteers including officials from NParks and members of the Raffles Banded Working Group did a tree planting at the Casuarina entrance of Lower Peirce forest. This year, the same spot is a storage space for contractors building the footpath along the forest edge. The whole space is flattened,” the user wrote.

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Hours later, RBLWG addressed the incident on their Facebook page.

“The incident has been reported to the authorities, the construction material was then removed, but the damage has been done. We urge for a proper investigation,” the caption said.

“To all the volunteers who took extra care in planting each of the saplings, hoping they get to survive and provide shelter and food for our wild animals, I am very, very sorry. We will get an answer.”

Angry, confused, apologetic

Speaking to Stomp, Dr Andie Ang, chairperson of the RBLWG, said she felt a “complicated” mix of feelings upon learning of the incident, which was reported by a volunteer.

“When we first heard about it, I was really angry as it was a protected area and habitat restoration site, and I thought of our volunteers’ efforts. Afterwards, we were confused because how could something like this happen? Where is the SOP, protocol, and oversight?” Ang said.

Volunteers, called citizen scientists, conducted on-the-ground surveys of the monkeys. To celebrate the ninth anniversary of this citizen scientist initiative, RBLWG held their first tree planting program under NParks’ OneMillionTrees movement in January 2025.

The movement aims to restore nature in Singapore through the planting of a million trees between 2020 to 2030. According to NParks, 870,430 trees have been planted since 2020.

The plot — located near a boardwalk at the Casuarina entrance of Lower Peirce Reservoir — was chosen as Raffles’ Banded Langurs had been observed in the area. Five flora species were selected, including two that were observed to be the monkeys’ food sources.

Expressing exasperation at the situation, Ang said extra care was taken to plant the saplings: The seeds were harvested and cultivated into seedlings at a nursery. Only after reaching a certain height are the seedlings ready for planting.

Ang recounted how the group’s volunteers were given specific instructions to plant the seedlings and had even brought shovels and water barrels to do so.

The RBLWG chairperson posited that the storage space was for the construction of a nearby park connector. However, she did not blame the contractors and simply hoped similar incidents would not happen again.

Area cleared without permission: NParks

In response to Stomp’s queries, NParks’ group director of conservation Lim Liang Jim said the area was cleared without authorisation on May 29.

On June 2, NParks staff discovered that around 40 saplings and shrubs had been removed for the temporary storage of construction materials. The contractor was ordered to stop work immediately and remove the items.

“NParks had earlier communicated to the contractor’s site supervisor on a few occasions that the area was not suitable for their storage space and had advised them to use an alternative location,” Lim said.

“However, the contractor went against NParks’ direction and proceeded to clear the area on May 29, 2026 without informing NParks.”

NParks intends to replant the removed saplings and shrubs, Lim said.

Under the Parks and Trees Act, it is an offence to cut, collect or displace any tree or plant or any part thereof within any national park or nature reserve without the Commissioner of Parks and Recreation’s permission. Those found guilty of the offence face a maximum fine of $50,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Investigations are ongoing.

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