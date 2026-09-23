The pair danced gleefully despite the rain.

Nan Hua High School students break into Brazilian dance while crossing road in the rain, ‘performance’ delights netizens

A pair of female students from Nan Hua High School were seen breaking into a Brazilian dance as they were crossing the road in the rain.

TikToker @rrch_lle shared a clip on Sept 22 showing the duo’s near-perfect sync to a dance track by Brazilian funk producer Nifour.

Despite the rain at the time, the bespectacled pair dance gleefully as they hop and pump their fist in the air.

The traffic lights were also in their favour and there were no vehicles in sight.

Based on the surroundings, the video was likely filmed along Clementi Avenue 1, right outside the compound that Nan Hua High School occupies.

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Netizens delight by pair’s “rain dance”

Within a day, the video, which appears to have been shared by one of the girls, garnered more than half a million views, 50,000 reactions and 650 comments. The post does not say who recorded the video.

Netizens were delighted by the schoolgirls, applauding their carefree vibe.

“Best times of your lives. Live it now, it’s never coming back,” said one TikToker.

“Nice to see kids still playing in the rain like we used to do,” another said.

Even 987FM DJ Joakim Gomez commented: “Core Memory for life!” To which the original poster replied: “THIS COMMENT WILL BE A CORE MEMORY.”

Several netizens expressed concern for the schoolgirl’s safety.

“This is COOL... do take care and watch out for the traffic,” said one.

Another commented, probably in jest: “Balik kena (Go back get) whack by parents play in the rain because all wet.”

Most netizens, however, did not want to see the teenagers’ enthusiasm curbed.

“Let kids be kids!!!” said one. Others felt it was better than staring at a mobile device while crossing the road.

“I think parents more happy they got childhood and enjoy playing under the rain than being all over technology,” said one. “That should be how our teens (should) be. Not looking down at the phone while crossing the traffic,” another said.

Several remarked about the friendship between the girls.

“They are gonna be best friends for life liao,” said one. “SO CUTE — if y’all stop being best friends, I’m hunting you both down, ah,” another said.

Some netizens said it would be a fond memory for the girls in the years to come.

“They will love this video 20 years later,” said a TikToker. “Girls, show this video to your grandchildren, maybe 50 years later... Anyway it is entertaining!” another commented.

One netizen jokingly said their dance brought some respite to the hot weather.

“Must be you guys doing this rain dance that’s why we finally have a proper rain in weeks,” said the netizen.

The Brazilian dance, also known as the Baile do Arthur Lima, became a popular TikTok trend in the middle of this year, with many users performing it to the “Som Original” sound by Brazilian producer Nifour.

Stomp has reached out to rrch_lle for more details.

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