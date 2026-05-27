In celebration of Stomp’s 20th anniversary, we’re bringing you a series that takes you down memory lane.

Naked woman roaming streets, iconic beer lady: 10 biggest Stomp stories in the last 10 years

In celebration of Stomp’s 20th anniversary, we’re bringing you a series that takes you down memory lane. Stay tuned for more stories of nostalgia, rage and outright madness – and don’t forget to vote on our site for your favourite outrageous Stomp story of all time.

Over the last decade, submissions from Stomp’s citizen journalists — alongside stories uncovered by our reporters — have sparked viral conversations, dominated group chats and captured some of Singapore’s most unforgettable moments.

From buzzworthy controversies to bizarre incidents, these were the stories that pulled in the most eyeballs and got Singapore talking over the last 10 years.

From a naked woman roaming the streets to nightmare wedding cakes, here are 10 of Stomp’s biggest and most-talked-about stories from 2016 to 2025.

1. Naked woman walks on road at Upper Boon Keng — as men desperately try to prevent her from getting knocked down by vehicles

PHOTOS: STOMPER AHMAD

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A Stomper captured footage of a naked woman walking along Upper Boon Keng Road on July 17, 2016, allegedly trying to get herself hit by vehicles.

Bystanders attempted to guide her to safety while police were called to the scene. Authorities later said the 24-year-old woman was arrested in relation to an attempted suicide case.

Many netizens expressed concern for the woman, with one saying she “needs help”.

2. Hot topic of the week: Humongous ‘monster’ caterpillars are calling Yishun their home now

A Stomper spotted several giant caterpillars on a tree at Yishun Ring Road on April 8, 2017. PHOTOS: STOMPER DENG

A Stomper spotted several giant caterpillars on a tree at Yishun Ring Road on April 8, 2017, describing the 10cm-long creatures as “quite scary”.

The greenish caterpillars were believed to be the Atlas moth larvae — from the world’s largest moth species, known for wingspans exceeding 25cm. Fewer caterpillars were later seen, possibly after being eaten by birds.

Commenters reacted with mixed views. While some were shocked by their size, others described the insects as “beautiful” and urged people not to harm them.

3. Men take Adidas shoes from Woodlands resident – but her CCTV does not make it ‘Yeezy’

Three men were caught on a resident’s video doorbell camera allegedly stealing two pairs of Adidas shoes and a shoe rack. PHOTOS: STOMPER WJ

Three young men were caught on a resident’s video doorbell camera allegedly stealing two pairs of Adidas shoes and a shoe rack outside a Woodlands Drive 70 flat on Jan 5, 2018.

The trio were seen loitering outside the unit and inspecting the items while one acted as a lookout. The resident later lodged a police report.

Several netizens questioned why the shoes were placed outside the unit in the first place, with one noting that “low crime doesn’t mean no crime”.

4. Family finds wet tissue in dessert from Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre: CCTV footage shows what really happened

The customer alleged the tissue was already inside the dessert and said the stall staff did not apologise. PHOTOS: STOMPER ADELINE, LI WEI

A dessert stall operator at Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre shared CCTV footage after a customer claimed to have found a wet tissue in a bowl of red bean soup on Sept 7, 2019.

The customer alleged the tissue was already inside the dessert and said the stall staff did not apologise.

However, after reviewing the CCTV footage, the stall operator claimed it showed the customer accidentally dropping the tissue into the bowl while waiting for his order.

The stall owner added that the accusation had affected his business reputation.

“The CCTV saved the stall owner from SFA!” a commenter wrote.

5. ‘Belle’ who fed uncle beer at Bedok coffee shop given warning, will be transferred

A video showing a beer promoter feeding alcohol to a customer at a Bedok coffee shop went viral in 2020. PHOTOS: STOMPER LIM

A video showing a beer promoter feeding alcohol to a customer at a Bedok coffee shop went viral on March 8, 2020, with captions claiming the “service” cost $50.

Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore later investigated the incident and said the beer promoter had been issued a warning and transferred because her actions breached company policy.

Many netizens expressed confusion, saying they did not see anything wrong with the interaction and pointing out that she did not deserve the warning and transfer.

6. Bride gets ‘nightmare’ $330 wedding cake from baker who says ‘we all make mistakes’

“That looks more like an avalanche,” a commenter wrote. PHOTOS: DEE RAHMAN/FACEBOOK

A couple’s $330 wedding cake from local baker Sugary Kneads went viral on Sept 5, 2021 after photos showed a poorly assembled, collapsing dessert that looked drastically different from the promised design .

The bridal party said the baker arrived late and initially offered only a partial refund.

The incident triggered widespread backlash online, with other customers also sharing negative experiences.

Sugary Kneads later apologised, citing hot weather and human error, before eventually issuing a full refund.

“That looks more like an avalanche,” a commenter joked.

7. Woman shows the difference between $3 nasi lemak in JB and Singapore

Woman shows the difference between $3 nasi lemak in JB and Singapore. PHOTOS: HINI NATHAN/FACEBOOK

A woman sparked online debate in June 2022 after comparing a RM3 nasi lemak in Johor Bahru — containing only rice, sambal and a small piece of egg yolk — with a more generous $3 nasi lemak in Singapore.

Her post drew hundreds of comments, with some discussing food prices and exchange rates, while others agreed the issue was more about food quality and value than cost.

8. Woman pays $3,298 for gate with digital lock, workmen show up with it only to take it back

Woman pays $3,298 for gate with digital lock. PHOTOS: STOMPER LISA

A customer claimed a digital lock provider failed to install a $3,298 digital gate ordered at Jurong Point and refused a full refund after delivery issues.

Stomper Lisa said the gate arrived incorrectly fabricated and was taken back by workers, with repeated delays and disputes over installation.

She eventually filed a police report and approached CASE. The company said the issues were due to installation complications and damaged materials, adding that it had offered solutions and would resolve the matter through legal channels.

Many netizens raised concerns, with one saying the Stomper should have paid a deposit first.

9. SFA takes enforcement actions against Fernvale chicken rice stall that has been Stomped 3 times

SFA took enforcement action against a Fernvale hawker stall after repeated complaints from diners. PHOTOS: STOMPER AMOS

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) took enforcement action against a Fernvale hawker stall after repeated complaints from diner — including Stompers — about poor hygiene practices from January to March 2024.

Customers alleged unmasked staff and a coughing cashier were handling food at the Hainanese boneless chicken rice stall.

Checks by Stomp in 2026 found that the stall at Fernvale Hawker Centre was still operating, with an overall Google review rating of 1.6 stars.

10. Bedok resident used rack outside flat as parcel collection point, Shopee ‘pauses operations’ to review set-up

A Bedok North resident complained about a neighbour turning a common corridor into a Shopee parcel collection point. PHOTOS: STOMPER KELVIN

A Bedok North resident complained about a neighbour turning a common corridor into a Shopee parcel collection point using a rack outside her unit, allegedly causing congestion and late-night disturbances.

In July 2025, the Stomper said access was blocked by frequent parcel pickups and raised concerns about a CCTV camera aimed at the area.

Shopee has since paused the collection point to review its setup, while the town council said it had engaged the resident and cleared some obstruction.

“Neighbour from hell!” one wrote, while others called the neighbour “irresponsible”.

Make sure to check out Part 1 and Part 2 of Stomp’s most outrageous stories from the past 20 years.

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