A woman in a black shirt standing in the wheelchair bay is locked in a heated conversation with an elderly woman sitting with her back towards the camera.

‘This is my seat’: Elderly passenger clashes with woman over wheelchair bay space on Hougang bus

A shouting match between two women on a public bus in Hougang went viral online, with a woman accusing an elderly passenger of stepping on her foot while the latter insists: “This is my seat.”

Footage of the argument was shared on TikTok account @godsIn1802 on Sept 8, showing a woman in a black shirt standing in the wheelchair bay, locked in conversation with an woman sitting with her back towards the camera.

The woman in black repeatedly asks the elderly passenger in Mandarin, “Still not enough?”, to which the latter replies: “How is this enough?”

“If it’s not enough, that’s your problem. There’s so much space, but you stepped on my foot,” the woman says.

The passenger who was seated then unleashes a string of unintelligible remarks, as the woman gestures to surrounding commuters, saying: “It’s not like there’s no one else here.”

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Later, the seated passenger says: “Then where do you want me to sit?”

“Didn’t you already sit down? Then why did you purposely step on my foot?” the woman retaliates.

The pair continue to bicker, with the woman insisting that she has not moved while the elderly commuter insists that there wasn’t enough space.

Bus driver intervenes as passengers bicker

An SBS bus driver eventually intervenes, instructing the women to stop arguing, but the two erupt in accusations again.

The woman in black says she was initially leaning against the wheelchair’s backrest before moving towards the centre of the wheelchair bay, even though the elderly woman complains that she did not have enough space.

“This is my seat,” the elderly passenger insists. “If I don’t sit, I will fall down.”

In the comments section, several netizens disapproved of the pair’s behaviour.

“Don’t understand why people cannot talk nicely nowadays... Why must shout? Shouting louder will win?”

Another suggested: “Just be considerate, give way to each other.”

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