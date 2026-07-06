Wong Chee Chuon had been presented with the SCDF Community First Responder Award.

‘My priority was her safety’: SBS supervisor hailed for rescuing elderly woman lying on Jurong West road

An SBS Transit assistant interchange supervisor has been recognised for rescuing an elderly woman who was lying in the middle of a road along Jurong West Central 3.

In a July 3 Facebook post, SBS Transit announced that Wong Chee Chuon had been presented with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Community First Responder Award in recognition of his actions.

The incident took place on March 25, when an elderly woman was found lying in the middle of a two-lane road outside Boon Lay bus interchange.

‘My priority was her safety’

In a separate Facebook post on March 27, SBS Transit recounted Wong’s encounter.

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“When I saw her lying in the middle of the road, I didn’t think further — my priority was her safety,” he said.

Wong stepped onto the road and approached her calmly, but she refused to move and appeared visibly distressed as traffic began to build up behind her.

Undeterred, Wong, with the help of another individual, guided the woman safely to the side of the road. He stayed by her side, keeping her calm and reassuring her while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

When paramedics arrived, Wong continued to support the woman, even holding her from behind to prevent her from falling.

Although the woman became increasingly agitated and resisted assistance, Wong remained calm and patient, staying with her until she was conveyed to the hospital.

Elderly woman wailed as paramedics attend to her

A Facebook video uploaded by SG Warehouse Sale & Events showed the woman lying face up near a traffic junction, clutching a white plastic bag as a man in a blue shirt stopped to direct oncoming traffic around her.

It is unclear what led to her lying on the road.

A separate video showed a queue of vehicles building up, with some cars turning into Jurong Point’s drop-off point as a shortcut to bypass the obstruction.

A third clip showed the elderly woman being attended to by paramedics beside the staircase of a nearby overhead bridge. She appeared agitated, wailing, struggling and pulling her arm out of a paramedic’s grasp.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the SCDF said it was alerted to a call for assistance along Jurong West Central 3 at 3.50pm. The woman was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

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