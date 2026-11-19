She leaves behind 61 doctors across three generations of her family.

The obituary of a 104-year-old Malaysian woman has gone viral for featuring an unusually large number of “doctors” among her children, grandchildren, and in-laws.

Originally from Muar, Johor, Loo Siew Chin died on Nov 12, leaving behind 11 children and more than 50 grandchildren, according to her obituary.

PHOTO: LIMCHANYOU_/THREADS

61 doctors spanning 3 generations

Loo and her late husband, Lim Tang Too, reportedly worked as rubber tappers in Muar, earning meagre wages.

Their daughter, Karin Lim, told The Star that the couple’s determination was shaped by a personal tragedy — they had lost a child to illness at a time when access to healthcare was limited.

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“That experience led to my father’s resolve to see his children become doctors so they could help others,” the 66-year-old said. “Despite their humble background, my parents firmly held to their belief that education was the key to a better future.”

When Lim’s eldest brother became a doctor, his siblings were inspired to follow in his footsteps.

According to The Rakyat Post, her eldest brother, Lim Boon Sho, went to India to study medicine in 1964.

Of the couple’s 11 children, eight sons became doctors, while another went into business. Lim pursued a career in law, and her sister became a housewife.

The family’s medical legacy has since grown to 61 doctors across three generations, comprising Loo’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their spouses. Some of the younger family members are reportedly still studying medicine at universities.

Lim, a lawyer based in Penang , said she had initially hoped to study medicine but eventually decided to pursue a different path.

“One of my brothers subsequently pointed out that there was no shortage of doctors, prompting me to pursue law instead,” she said.

‘We are who we are today because of her’: Daughter

When asked if having so many doctors in the family could have contributed to her mother’s longevity, Lim said it might have played a part, but credited Loo’s strength and resilience as the main factors.

“She was a real fighter and had a strong character. We are who we are today because of her and my late father’s teachings ,” she said.

Lim pointed out that more than 120 family members spanning several generations travelled from other parts of Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Britain, and Ireland to attend her mother’s funeral at Trinity Church Muar Cemetery on Nov 16.

PHOTO: THE STAR

She said her parents had always encouraged their descendants to excel in their respective fields while stressing the importance of maintaining close family ties.

Lim added that her parents had instilled in them the value of family unity, encouraging everyone to gather during festive seasons and on special occasions.

“That is the message we will carry with us. Now that both our parents are gone, we will take turns hosting reunions to keep the spirit of unity alive,” she said.

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