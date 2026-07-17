University student shares bizarre CCTV of man sniffing her shoes, claims he stalked her for months

A university student in Malaysia says she had been stalked for months before CCTV footage allegedly showing a man sniffing her shoes outside her apartment went viral online.

Malaysia’s The Star reported that the footage allegedly shows a man loitering outside an apartment in Seksyen 7, Shah Alam, before reaching through the grille door, taking a pair of shoes from inside and sniffing them.

Woman says harassment began months earlier

The 22-year-old woman lodged a police report on July 12 after sharing the CCTV footage on Threads, where it gained widespread attention, The Star reported.

She claimed the same man had repeatedly harassed and followed her since April, both at her university and around her residential area.

The Rakyat Post added that the victim, @aynndyh_, lso alleged that the man had been spotted outside her apartment on two separate occasions.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

PHOTO: ZARAELENAAA/THREADS

Suspect arrested

Police arrested the suspect at about 8.30pm on July 12.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Sarudin Samah said the suspect, who is in his 20s, is also a university student.

He added that initial checks found the suspect had no prior criminal record and tested negative for drugs.

Police later obtained a remand order to facilitate investigations, SCMP reported.

Investigated under Malaysia’s anti-stalking law

According to The Star, the case is being investigated under Section 507A of Malaysia’s Penal Code for repeated stalking.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

SCMP reported that Malaysia’s anti-stalking law came into force in May 2023. Under the law, stalking is defined as repeated harassment intended, or likely, to cause distress, fear or alarm for a person’s safety.

Victims can also apply for a protection order to prevent an alleged stalker from approaching or contacting them while investigations are ongoing.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.