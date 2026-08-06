The rapper said his uncle died alone in a HDB flat in Singapore.

M’sian rapper Namewee pays emotional tribute to uncle who died alone in HDB flat: ‘He devoted his entire life to S’pore’

Malaysian rapper Wee Meng Chee shared an emotional tribute to his uncle who apparently died alone in an HDB flat after spending over 40 years working in Singapore, honouring his contributions to the country.

The hip-hop artist and composer, also known as Namewee, said in a Facebook post on Aug 5 that his uncle died a few months prior and was only discovered by a neighbour who noticed the smell about a week after his death.

He did not share the exact location or date of his uncle’s death.

Namewee recalls that his uncle, 66-year-old Ong Kwang Boon, never married and had no children. He graduated from high school in 1979 at the age of 19, and “gave his life” to a machinery factory in Singapore to make ends meet for his family.

He worked for over 40 years, dutifully sending money home each month to support his parents and siblings.

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“Like countless Malaysians striving for a living in Singapore, he worked quietly, and quietly grew old,” Namewee says in the video’s voiceover.

Over the years, Ong witnessed many of Singapore’s major milestones, and “took part in its glory”, his nephew adds.

Namewee recounts that the pair shared a special greeting called a “forehead bump” — something he always looked forward to whenever they met in person.

Rapper shares uncle’s story during S’pore concert

When the rapper held a concert in Singapore, Ong was “sitting quietly among the audience”.

During the concert, Namewee shares Ong’s story with the audience, as the latter is coaxed to stand and even gives the crowd a friendly wave.

“He is retired now. Yet he chose to continue living in Singapore. He has devoted his entire life to Singapore,” Namewee says to the audience, and they erupt in applause.

In the voiceover, he continues: “At that moment, the whole audience finally saw him. I was proud of him.”

“On behalf of my uncle and every Malaysian who has worked and struggled in Singapore, I want to say: Singapore’s greatness today belongs not only to great men, but also to every nameless hero who spent their youth here,” he reflects.

The rapper wishes Singapore a Happy National Day as the video ends, hoping others would remember Ong’s contributions to the country.

‘Kind-hearted superhero’: Netizens respond

Namewee’s Facebook video was met with an overwhelming response, garnering over 770,000 views and 19,700 reactions within a day.

Several netizens commended Ong’s sacrifice, as one described him as a “kind-hearted superhero”.

However, one commenter felt that Ong’s experience was not representative of all Malaysians working in Singapore.

“It reminds us to care for the people we love. Call them everyday, make sure they are OK. When they live alone especially…” another chimed in.

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