Malaysian minister Nga Kor Ming told reporters that his earlier comments were meant to encourage Malaysia to strengthen its economy.

M’sian minister revives call for S’poreans to work in M’sia as H&M, Gardenia move operations over

Malaysia’s Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming revisited his 2022 remarks inviting Singaporeans to work in Malaysia, pointing out that brands like H&M and Gardenia have moved operations over to the country.

He originally made the remark during a passionate speech at a fundraising dinner in 2022, where he welcomed Singaporeans to work in Malaysia.

Speaking to Malaysian news site Oriental Daily, Nga said his earlier comments were intended to encourage Malaysia to strengthen its economy so it could attract Singaporeans to work there.

He added that companies are gradually expanding across the border, with some companies such as H&M and Gardenia relocating operations to Malaysia. He also noted that more Singaporeans are increasingly commuting across the Causeway for work.

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Nga said the upcoming completion of the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link in 2027 would further facilitate the movement between the two countries.

“We will have Malaysians who go to Singapore and earn Singapore dollars while spending Malaysian ringgit. This is currently the direction we are working towards — how good is that?” he said.

The minister also reposted his 2022 speech in January, following the strengthening of the ringgit which rose to its strongest level since May 2018.

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