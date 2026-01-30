M'sian minister reposts viral 2022 clip asking S'poreans to work in M'sia

Mr Nga Kor Ming reposted a controversial video where he claimed the country's economy under Pakatan Harapan would become strong enough that Singaporeans would... PHOTOS: NGA KOR MING/FACEBOOK, KINITV/YOUTUBE

As the ringgit strengthened in recent months, a Malaysian minister reposted a controversial video from 2022 where he claimed a stronger Malaysian economy would lead to Singaporeans crossing the border to work.

Nga Kor Ming, then the national vice-chairman of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) made the remark during a fundraising dinner in October 2022, ahead of Malaysia's 15th General Election.

At the event, the Perak politician lamented that Malaysians working in Singapore had to wake up at 5am to ride their motorcycles across the Causeway. According to a Malaysiakini report, Mr Nga claimed that a Pakatan Harapan win would boost Malaysia's economy so much that Singaporeans would cross the border for employment.

The DAP is part of the Pakatan Harapan coalition led by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Following the elections in November 2022, Mr Nga was appointed the Minister of Housing and Local Government.

'Ask Singaporeans to come to Malaysia to be foreign workers'

The reposted clip, shared on his Facebook page on Jan 28, shows a cut-out of Mr Nga speaking against the backdrop of the Causeway. The background stitches together commuters' experience at the border — traffic jams, long queues at land checkpoints, and a packed motorcycle parking lot.

Two screenshots were inserted into the upper half of the clip. One shows the ringgit at RM3.11 against the Singapore dollar, while the other shows it at RM3.92 against the US dollar.

On Jan 26, The Straits Times reported that the ringgit rose to RM3.9678 per US dollar, the strongest since May 2018.

In his speech, Mr Nga spoke about Malaysians having to enter Singapore in the wee hours of the morning, saying in Chinese: "Do you think the lives of Johor residents are not hard enough? Do your fellow brothers and sisters want to lead this kind of life?"

"Ask Singaporeans to come to Malaysia to be foreign workers, not Malaysians going to Singapore to work!" Mr Nga shouted.

Malaysians hope strong ringgit will persist

Netizens, presumably Malaysians, left comments expressing hope that the stronger ringgit would usher in greater economic prosperity. Some added that their decision to work in Singapore was driven by a sense of responsibility towards their families.

"Only those who weathered the morning breeze at 5am know this life is not easy. Every Singapore dollar earned, after expenses are deducted, translates into responsibility for one's family," one netizen wrote in Chinese.

"Seeing the recent strong performance of the ringgit, I sincerely hope this isn't just temporary, but a sign of the nation's growing strength," another user said.

Meanwhile, some users criticised Mr Nga for attacking Singapore instead of focusing on the issues at home.

"Why is Singapore always targeted? If he dared, he should call for Malaysia's progress. Won't Malaysians naturally stay at home when the country improves?" one commenter wrote in Chinese.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics