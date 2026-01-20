A crocodile was spotted in waters off the Causeway on Jan 18. PHOTO: SAR_VIN30/TIKTOK

'ICA's new security guard?': Crocodile spotted chilling in waters off Causeway

A crocodile was recently spotted floating in waters off the Causeway, seemingly oblivious to the bustling traffic at the nearby crossing.

TikToker @sar_vin30 shared the sighting in a 23-second clip posted on Jan 18. The video has since garnered over 300,000 views and 13,000 likes.

In the video, the crocodile was seen floating in waters off the Causeway, with its snout, body, and tail partially visible.

According to the user, the crocodile was spotted that same morning at about 8.30am.

Estuarine crocodiles, also known as saltwater crocodiles, are the only crocodile species in Singapore and are classified as critically endangered.

They have been spotted in waters off the Causeway periodically.

A common sight for border crossers

"He's always there," one commenter wrote in Malay. "In the morning he'll park near the wall, anyone who walks in the morning will definitely see him every day,"

"Did you ask if he has a passport?" another netizen asked.

"ICA's new security guard?" one joked.

Do not provoke, touch, or feed crocodiles

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) advises members of the public not to approach, provoke, touch, or feed crocodiles in the event of an encounter.

The public can contact NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 to report a crocodile sighting or to call for assistance.

