The deceased’s motorcycle is suspected to have skidded and overturned, leaving about 20 metres of crash marks at the scene.

M’sian man working in S’pore takes leave to attend JB wedding with family, dies in motorcycle accident

A 43-year-old Malaysian man who worked in Singapore applied for leave to attend a wedding in Johor Bahru (JB) with his family, but later died in a fatal traffic accident.

According to China Press, the traffic accident took place on Sept 18 at Taman Nusa Sentral in JB, near where the victim stayed.

His family, who were travelling to the wedding location from Ipoh when they heard news of the accident, is currently appealing for information regarding the tragedy.

Family finds it difficult to accept that deceased lost control of his bike

The victim, identified as Lai Guo Long (transliterated), is reportedly single and works alone in Singapore.

His family arrived at the scene of the accident about two hours after they were alerted to the tragedy. They later proceeded to the police station to report the accident.

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According to the investigating officer, Lai‘s motorcycle is suspected to have skidded and overturned, leaving about 20 metres of crash marks at the scene.

However, Lai’s younger brother said that the family received different versions of the story when they spoke to nearby residents and security personnel.

His family also found it difficult to believe that Lai had lost control of his bike, as they knew him to be an experienced rider and motorbike enthusiast.

Given these factors, Lai’s family hopes that the police will look into whether anything else may have contributed to the accident.

Family appealing for eyewitnesses and footage

As there was no footage of the accident, the family is still unable to determine the events leading up to the accident.

The family is thus appealing for eyewitnesses and anyone with footage of the fatal accident to come forward, so they can get a better understanding of what happened.

Lai’s younger brother also said that a female BMW driver called for an ambulance after the accident and may have witnessed part of what happened. It is unclear if she was involved in the accident.

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