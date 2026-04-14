A 24-year-old Malaysian man was sentenced to eight years in prison and six strokes of the cane for sexually assaulting a Filipino domestic helper who was raped by another... PHOTOS: GOOGLE MAPS, DOIDAM10/CANVA

M’sian man rapes domestic helper in Rochor after seeing her sexually assaulted by another man, gets 8 years’ jail

A Malaysian man was sentenced to eight years’ jail and six strokes of the cane for raping a domestic helper in Rochor after seeing her being sexually assaulted by another man.

Harvin Velanggany, 24, pleaded guilty to one charge of rape in relation to the incident, which happened on May 26, 2024, along Short Street in Rochor.

According to case documents, the victim — a 32-year-old woman from the Philippines — was on her day off from her job as a domestic helper. She became intoxicated after consuming a few cans of beer.

In the evening, the victim was at an open field opposite Hotel Mi Rochor. When the accused walked past, he witnessed a man of Indian nationality lying on top of the victim and sexually assaulting her.

Seeing that the victim was intoxicated, Velanggany approached the pair and asked what was happening. The victim replied that the man was forcibly having sex with her, and that she did not know him.

Afterwards, the woman moved away but realised that her phone was missing.

Velanggany decided to follow the victim as she was looking for her device, even assuring her that he “had a condom” when she expressed fears of being impregnated.

When the woman clarified that she was referring to the Indian national, Velanggany wore the condom and raped her, despite her attempts to stop him.

The Malaysian then stole RM369 (S$118) in cash from the victim’s bag and hid it in his underwear. When she confronted the accused, he returned the notes and left.

Medical examination found injuries on victim

The victim subsequently approached a staff member from Hotel Mi Rochor, seeking help to locate her phone and claiming two men had sexually assaulted her.

The employee lodged a police report in the early hours of May 27 and Velanggany was arrested the next day.

A medical examination conducted at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital found that the victim suffered several injuries:

5cm scratch on her back

Small lacerations on her perineum

A patch of redness on her chest

Tests for sexually transmitted diseases came back negative.

The woman was given antibiotics, emergency contraception, as well as a vaccination. The bill totalled $1,047, which was paid for by the helper’s employer.

Deterrent punishment to reflect severity of crime

During a hearing on April 13, the prosecution argued for a deterrent punishment, emphasising the severity of rape on a victim’s psychological and emotional well-being.

Court documents stated that Velanggany was aware that the victim was “very drunk” during the first sexual assault, and that she was distressed over the possibility of being impregnated.

Pointing out the victim’s increased vulnerability due to her drunken state and prior rape, the prosecution argued that Velanggany had “exploited the victim’s obvious vulnerability” to sexually assault her.

As Velanggany had pleaded guilty to one charge of rape, the prosecution asked for a jail sentence of between seven and eight years, with six strokes of the cane. His theft charge was taken into consideration.

He was eventually sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment and six strokes of the cane.

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