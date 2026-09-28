Drugs seized from the rear box of a Malaysia-registered motorcycle at Tuas Checkpoint.

M’sian man arrested for trying to smuggle drugs, including nearly 7kg of heroin, via Tuas Checkpoint

A 32-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs in a Malaysia-registered motorcycle via Tuas Checkpoint on Sept 23.

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers referred the motorcycle for enhanced checks. They discovered sealed packets labelled as commercial biscuits, suspected to contain controlled drugs, in the rear box of the motorcycle.

The ICA officers then alerted officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), who uncovered more similar sealed packets after conducting further checks.

In total, they seized 6,961g of heroin, 1,116g of ‘Ice’ and 1,032g of cannabis from the motorcycle.

Follow-up investigations that same day led CNB officers to arrest a 41-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug offences.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

After searching his residence in the vicinity of Tampines Street 83, officers seized about 790g of heroin, 602g of cannabis, 127g of ‘Ice’, 51g of ‘Ecstasy’ of tablets and 21g of ketamine.

They also seized cash amounting to $33,086.

The drugs seized on Sept 23 have a total estimated worth exceeding $1,000,000.

The heroin, ‘Ice’ and cannabis seized could potentially feed the addiction of about 4,598 abusers for a week.

Investigations are ongoing. Individuals who import or export more than 15g of ‘pure heroin’, more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

ICA will continue to work with CNB to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs across Singapore’s borders.

The authority will also continue conducting security checks at checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contraband across our borders.

CNB will follow up with swift inland enforcement actions to disrupt drug-related activities by taking action against drug offenders and traffickers in accordance with the law.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.