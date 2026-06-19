A 67-year-old Malaysian man pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulting his granddaughters.

M’sian grandfather, 67, who abused young granddaughters while they slept, gets 33 years’ jail

A 67-year-old Malaysian grandfather has been sentenced to 33 years’ jail and 14 strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to raping and sexually assaulting two of his granddaughters.

According to The Star, the abuse came to light after the victims confided in their mother.

The two sisters had been living with their grandfather, and the New Straits Times (NST) reported that he would enter their room while they slept to abuse them.

The abuse continued throughout 2025, and in December, the man told his elder granddaughter it would be the last time — just before her mother fetched her.

NST said the man also abused the younger granddaughter after calling her into his room, when his wife was out and the victim’s younger brother was at school.

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The elder granddaughter confessed to her mother after the latter discovered messages sent to an acquaintance. A report was then made on June 8.

The man, who has three children, pleaded guilty to five charges.

Two charges involved sexually assaulting the elder granddaughter, aged 12, at a house in Batu Pahat.

Two further charges covered raping the same victim at the same location between January and December 2025.

The fifth charge involved sexually assaulting another granddaughter, aged nine, at the same location, also in 2025.

Malaysian news site Malay Mail said the Sessions Court in Muar handed down the sentence on June 19.

The court ordered the man — who was unrepresented — to undergo counselling while in prison, and to be placed under police supervision for three years upon completing his sentence.

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