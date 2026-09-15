M’sian Facebook page tells S’porean visitors ‘choping’ seats with tissue packets not recognised across Causeway

The Malaysian Facebook page said the Singaporean practice does not work across the Causeway.

A Malaysian Facebook page recently shared a post informing Singaporean visitors that reserving tables with tissue packets at food establishments is not a recognised practice across the Causeway, leaving netizens amused and confused.

The post, shared by Facebook page Meanwhile in Malaysia on Sept 13, says: “Dear Singaporean tourists and visitors, putting tissue to “chop” your dining table doesn’t work in Malaysia. It’s a survival of the fittest here.”

Malaysians jokingly dismiss Singaporeans’ ‘choping’ behaviour

The page, which aims to share the “quirks and charm of Malaysia”, has over 280,000 followers.

Meanwhile, the post in question racked up over 6,000 reactions and 750 comments in just two days.

Responses to the post were mostly light-hearted, with many attempting to explain how it is done in Malaysia.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“Tissue on the table (means) someone left it behind or forgot about it,” said a Facebook user.

“Putting tissue to chop (sic) table? Euw so weak,” another quipped.

“Here, we put husband,” explained a user. One user elaborated — with some jest — on the “concept” of using family members to reserve seats: “You have to sacrifice your least favourite kid. Left them to guard the table.”

One netizen helpfully explained why Singaporeans sometimes found their tissue packets missing.

“In Malaysia, food courts sometimes have free tissues on the table. You put yours there, people think it’s free to use,” the netizen said.

Another netizen, likely alluding to the perceived affluence of Singaporean visitors, suggested, tongue-in-cheek: “Yeah, please put a handphone (best latest model) or wallet or sling bag. It works better than tissue.”

There were also genuinely helpful comments. One suggested buying a drink and leaving it on the table to indicate it is reserved. Another said: “In Malaysia, if you eat alone in a kopitiam, you should usually take chopsticks and saucer with kicap (added) out and put on your table.

Malaysian netizens recount encounters with ‘choping’ culture

Some Malaysian netizens took the opportunity to recount their experiences with Singaporean visitors who were unaware that their tissue paper or personal items like umbrellas have little value when it comes to table reservations.

One netizen recounted an experience at a Petaling Jaya eatery where they used tissues to wipe down the table and chairs before sitting down. When the person who had placed the tissue paper returned, they apparently accused the netizen of being “blind” for not noticing it.

“We told him there was no such practice in Malaysia and we had used the tissues to clean the table and chairs. He and his friends walked away grumbling with some Hokkien ‘blessings’,” added the Facebook user.

Another netizen described a similar encounter, involving an umbrella instead of tissue paper.

“In Penang, we saw an umbrella left on a dining table in a food court. I chucked away the umbrella onto the floor and took the seats. After that, a couple came by — then only did I realise they ‘choped’ the seats. I told them this is not Singapore, don’t bring your rules over to Malaysia.”

Singaporeans agree that ‘choping’ culture shouldn’t be brought overseas

Several Singaporeans, critical of the practice, chimed in.

“Agree — as a Singaporean, I don’t encourage that as well,” said a netizen.

“This is one of the most ungracious habits of many Singaporeans,” another said.

A third added: “As a Singaporean, I really do feel bad about bringing over our habits. Being in the shoes of a Malaysian, I guess I would be pretty much annoyed and I think I would probably start using the tissue paper left on the table as well.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.