M’sian, 23, arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint with drugs more than 10 times amount punishable by death

A 23-year-old Malaysian man was arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs in a Malaysia-registered car arriving at Woodlands Checkpoint on April 14.

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers had directed the vehicle for enhanced checks and uncovered two plastic bags believed to contain controlled drugs in the car boot.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were immediately alerted to the detection and conducted further checks.

A total of 5,127g of cannabis and 2,072g of methamphetamine with an estimated worth of more than $547,000 were seized from the two plastic bags, said ICA and CNB in a joint statement on April 23.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those who import into or export from Singapore more than 500g of cannabis and more than 250g of methamphetamine may face the death penalty.

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The amount of cannabis found was more than 10 times the amount punishable by death, while the amount of methamphetamine was more than eight times the amount.

Through follow-up investigations, CNB arrested two Bangladeshi men, aged 42 and 36, for suspected drug offences at Woodlands Industrial Park on the same day.



Investigations are ongoing.

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