The 50-year-old cleaner was moved to tears when her four daughters surprised her at work.

M’sia road sweeper, 50, raised pilot and SIA cabin crew daughters but insists on working: ‘It’s good to be independent’

A Malaysian road sweeper, whose children have gone on to become a pilot, a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member, a nurse, and a teacher, chose to continue working, claiming “It’s good to be independent”.

According to a July 11 post on Facebook page The Chindian Diaries, which shows a birthday celebration that the daughters had planned, the 50-year-old cleaner works in SWM Environment, a waste management company in Malaysia.

“Through years of hard work, she gave her children the opportunity to build successful careers,” the caption read.

In the video, Kavita says that she earns RM1,800 (S$568) a month, and continues to work as it’s “good to be independent”.

“I’m doing this work with my full heart,” she says.

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When asked how her children were doing, she lists their occupations:

First child: Nurse in Singapore

Second child: SIA cabin crew

Third child: High school teacher

Fourth child: Works in SWM Environment

Fifth child: Pilot

The interviewer also asks how she felt about her children’s success.

“I’m feeling happy. I’m speechless right now. Even though I’m working hard, I just want my children to be happy,” she says, her voice wavering with emotion.

Kavita is then prompted to turn around, and when she does, she finds her four daughters standing behind her. Overwhelmed by emotion, she embraces each child and plants a kiss on their cheek.

Her children take turns to put their work passes, cabin crew handbag, and pilot’s peaked cap on her as a gesture of gratitude.

“We promise to achieve more and always make her proud,” one of her daughters says in a voiceover.

The post garnered over 133,000 views and 3,400 reactions on Facebook, as commenters gushed over the heartwarming interaction.

Daughters honour mother’s sacrifice

Speaking to Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times, L. Bharathi, the 34-year-old nurse, said: “For years, we only saw Amma (mother) cry through life’s difficult moments. This time, we saw her cry because she was genuinely happy. That made all our efforts worthwhile.”

Bharathi explained that her younger sister, 29-year-old Santhia, proposed the birthday surprise, as their mother had mentioned dreaming of seeing their youngest sibling surprise her at work wearing a pilot’s uniform.

The surprise took about a month to organise, Bharathi recalled, with each sibling taking on various duties like coordinating schedules and hiring a videographer.

Still, they felt it was important to honour their mother’s sacrifice after she spent over 12 years working as a street sweeper, alongside their father, a painter, to provide a better future for their children.

“Since we were young, we watched Amma work under the scorching sun and in the rain without ever complaining. Her sacrifices inspired us to study hard, work hard and change our family’s life,” she told the media.

Their mother added that the heartfelt celebration made her efforts worthwhile.

“I’m grateful because all the hard work and sacrifices I made raising my children felt worthwhile that day. It is one of the most precious memories of my life,” Kavita said.

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