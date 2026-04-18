M’sia may cut ministers’ pay if economy worsens amid global energy crisis: PM Anwar

Malaysia Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced on April 17 that the government is open to reviewing Cabinet ministers’ salaries. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: AAP

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on April 17 that the administration is open to reviewing and potentially reducing Cabinet ministers’ salaries if the national economy deteriorates further amid the global energy crisis.

Similar measures have been floated in Indonesia, with several Cabinet members voicing support for a proposal to cut executive and legislative officials’ salaries in light of the economic impact of the conflict in the Middle East.

According to Malaysian news outlet Bernama, Mr Anwar said current ministerial pay is relatively low compared with the scale of responsibilities, but remains justified as long as ministers “carry out their duties well”.

He was responding to a question on whether the government would consider such measures.

However, Mr Anwar stressed that his current priority is ensuring effective governance, rather than focusing on salary reductions.

“As for me, I have no issue with not taking a salary, but it is their right as long as they perform,” he told reporters at Surau Bomba Cyberjaya — a mosque in Selangor, Malaysia.

“However, if the economic situation worsens, we may have to consider reviewing or reducing ministers’ pay.”

On April 16, Datuk Seri Anwar signalled that Malaysia could play a role in ending the conflict in the Middle East during a joint briefing with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Malaysia’s administrative capital Putrajaya.

He stressed that Malaysia, as a neutral party, has been engaging with all sides, while noting its longstanding, cooperative ties with Iran.

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