Malaysian ministers R Yuneswaran and Nga Kor Ming expressed hope that the Malaysian economy will soon be strong and stable enough to encourage citizens to...

M'sia can overcome 'slight' gap in strength and finances with S'pore through concerted effort: M'sian Minister

Through concerted effort, Malaysia can overcome its gap with Singapore in strength and finances, encouraging citizens working across the Causeway to return home for work, said Deputy National Unity Minister R Yuneswaran.

He made the remark at an event award ceremony on Feb 9, according to Shin Chew Daily.

"We want our children to work, study, and live in Malaysia without having to go overseas," Mr Yuneswaran said.

According to Shin Min Daily News, approximately 400,000 Malaysians cross the Causeway daily to work in Singapore.

2022 comment asking Singaporeans to work in Malaysia 'a joke'

At a separate event on Feb 9, Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming explained that his viral speech from 2022 was "a joke"

Then the national vice-chairman of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Mr Nga caused an uproar after remarking that Singaporeans should come to Malaysia as foreign workers.

The speech went viral again after Mr Nga reposted it in January 2026. The reposted video showed screenshots of a strengthening ringgit against the Singapore dollar and US dollar.

Speaking at an event in Ipoh, Mr Nga explained that he made the remarks out of sympathy for the hardships faced by Johor residents and was driven by a sense of patriotism.

He also emphasised that Singapore and Malaysia are a family and that his earlier comments were meant as a joke with no ill intentions.

At that time, he learnt that many Johor residents risked their lives by riding motorcycles across the border and felt that Malaysians could live comfortably if the government maintained a strong and stable currency.

Mr Nga also shared that after his original speech went viral, his name became "Let Singaporeans work in Malaysia as foreign labour".

Decision to work abroad is multi-faceted

According to Malaysian paper Nanyang Siang Pau, the exchange rate is not the sole consideration for cross-border workers. Many opt to work overseas because the career opportunities they seek are unavailable locally.

Doctor Choong Chee Keong, a senior professor from the Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman's Department of Economics, stated that the strengthening ringgit, favourable policies, and the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System can help retain local talent.

However, there will be a trickle-back phenomenon in the short term as Malaysia's wage structure and social security system have yet to catch up with Singapore's, making it insufficient to attract a significant number of locals.

