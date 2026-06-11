Mr Bean Singapore’s usage of an AI-generated virtual idol to promote their new pancake product has drawn the ire of netizens.

Mr Bean S’pore faces backlash over AI-generated ‘virtual idol’ used to promote new pancake product

Mr Bean Singapore has come under fire for using an artificial intelligence (AI) pop star to promote its new pancake products, with some netizens questioning why a human performer was not hired instead.

The homegrown soya bean chain first announced its new black sesame pancake series on June 3, followed by two videos in the following days featuring “Hei Jin”, a “virtual idol” who performs an original song promoting the pancakes.

The music videos shows clips of Hei Jin dancing with several backup dancers in front of a tower made of pancakes, taking a bite out of the pastry while lip-syncing the lyrics.

“Just experimenting with technology and having a bit of fun with AI. Don’t worry, the pancakes are still made by actual humans!” the caption wrote.

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Both videos have racked up over 122,000 views on Instagram in the week they were posted.

Fans ‘disappointed’ by AI usage

The videos drew widespread criticism from netizens, many of whom took issue with the use of AI in the production.

“It may be ‘modern’, ‘cool’, ‘cheaper’, ‘easier’ as an idea, but please hire real artists,” one user wrote. “I assure you everyone would appreciate the authenticity. It is quite disappointing to see this.”

Another brought up the environmental and intellectual property issues associated with generative AI. According to a report by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), large amounts of electricity and water are used to train AI models, leading to increased carbon dioxide emissions and strains on local water supplies.

Several users said the video turned them off from Mr Bean’s products. “As a long-time fan of Mr Bean pancakes, might have to start giving a pass on Mr Bean now. There is no ethical AI. Do not support.”

Others were more receptive to the advertisement campaign’s concept, instead chastising netizens who were critical: “Excuse me to those who have major issues with AI use, you could be the ones using AI more than anyone. Don’t like just exit and swipe next. No need to be sour.”

Stomp has reached out to Mr Bean Singapore for comment.

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