Motorists slow down for chickens crossing Upper Thomson Road, motorcyclist guides animals to safety

Traffic came to a stop momentarily along Upper Thomson Road as motorists gave way to an unexpected group of "pedestrians" — a mother hen and five chicks dashing across the lanes.

A video of the amusing encounter was posted by TikTok user @yolo_thuswetravel on Jan 23. The clip shows the chickens wandering across a busy four-lane road near MacRitchie Reservoir, during the user's commute to work at about 9.10am that day.

An oncoming van slows to a stop behind the group, with its passenger holding out a hand to alert other vehicles. Behind them, a white car and a motorcyclist decelerate to avoid the animals.

The chickens dart about haphazardly amidst the flurry of traffic, but are later guided towards the footpath by another motorcyclist.

"What a beautiful day to start with! Humans can be kind if you choose to be!" the accompanying caption read.

In the comments, the TikToker explained that the chickens had initially been "peacefully crossing the road" as the road was relatively empty.

"I found it so cute and was taking a video; Suddenly green [sic] light and all vehicles coming over, made me anxious, then those kind people did this and made my day. Started my day with such positive energy," the user wrote.

The TikToker, who wished to be known as Kyi, told Stomp that she had initially recorded the video as she found the chicks adorable, and wanted to share them with her husband.

'I guess they chickened out': amused netizens

The 25-second clip went viral, racking up over 315,000 views and 17,900 likes.

Netizens were entertained by the sight, joking that the chickens were "jaywalking" and should be issued summonses for not using the overhead bridge.

"I guess they chickened out," another quipped.

Others praised the drivers who braked in time, calling the drivers "good-hearted" and "kind".

"How nice of all the people on the road. Thank you for saving a little life," commented another user.

Meanwhile, concerned netizens pointed out that animal crossings could pose a "real hazard" to motorists and lead to "unnecessary road accidents", urging authorities to take action.

Another animal crossing made headlines on Dec 9, 2025, when a "law-abiding" rooster waited for its turn before crossing the road. A mother hen and five chicks were also spotted crossing a busy junction in Sengkang on Aug 16 that year.

