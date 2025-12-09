It was poultry in motion as a chicken was spotted waiting for the traffic lights to turn in its favour before crossing the road. PHOTO: AMACAMBIL7/TIKTOK

Law-abiding chicken waits for traffic lights to turn green before crossing road

A TikTok clip of a rooster waiting for the traffic lights to turn in its favour before crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing has amused netizens, with one quipping: "A true blue Singaporean chicken. [sic] must follow rules n [sic] regulations."

Shared by TikTok user @amacambil7 on Nov 6, and geotagged at Guoco Tower, It shows the rooster, a step or two off the pavement, standing patiently at the traffic crossing. It makes no attempt to cross the road until the green man flashes.

The video had garnered 65,200 views, 1,907 reactions and 145 comments at press time.

Netizens were tickled by the chicken's behaviour. "Even our chicken [sic] are clever,' said a user.

"This one went for skills future [sic] courses," quipped another.

"Never get roasted if you just follow the rules," said yet another.

There were netizens who felt that errant road users could learn a thing or two from the safety-conscious cock. "For those who cross the road looking at their phones, while the red man is on, LEARN FROM THIS ROOSTER!" said a commenter.

"Bruh, the chicken knows road safety better than most cyclists & pmd [sic] riders," another noted.

There was also dark comedy among the comments. "Faster bring it to KFC outlet," said one user.

Yet another said: "Chicken had trauma of frens [sic] becoming Ayam penyet."

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation