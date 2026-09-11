Heavy rain is forecast past 4pm in some areas.

Motorists advised to avoid parts of central Singapore over risk of flash floods

Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

Sept 11, 2026

Motorists are advised to avoid parts of central Singapore amid risk of flash floods due to heavy rain on Sept 11.

In a post on X just before 3pm, national water agency PUB advised members of the public to avoid Thomson Road (Balestier Road to Novena Rise) for the next hour.

Shortly after, it posted similar alerts for the junction of Steven Road and Balmoral Road, as well as Mackenzie Road (near Bukit Timah Road).

Between 3.15pm and 3.30pm, PUB issued additional alerts for Bencoolen Street, Cambridge Road, Carlisle Road, Kampong Java Road (Newton Circus to CTE) and Derbyshire Road.

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The National Environment Agency said in an advisory issued at around 3pm that heavy rain is expected over northern, eastern and central Singapore until 3.45pm. In an update at 3.30pm, it extended the forecast to 4.15pm.

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In its fortnightly weather forecast, the Meteorological Service Singapore on Sept 1 said brief thundery showers can be expected over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on a few days in the first half of the month.

Fair and occasionally windy conditions are expected on most days.

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