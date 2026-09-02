A passer-by said the man had stopped his motorcycle at the side of the road and directed traffic when the lights failed.

Motorcyclist steps in to direct vehicles after traffic lights fail at busy Hougang junction

A motorcyclist who stepped in to direct vehicles when traffic lights stopped working at a busy junction in Hougang was commended by a passer-by in a viral social media post.

The passer-by shared a clip of the scene on the Instagram page @sgfollowsall on Sept 2, showing a man wearing a helmet standing at the junction between Hougang Avenue 4 and Avenue 8.

Two traffic lights at the junction can be seen blinking amber and red.

The man raises his hand toward oncoming traffic along Hougang Avenue 8, signalling for vehicles to stop. When they do, he gestures for motorists along Avenue 4 to proceed, and pedestrians cross the road at the same time.

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In the post’s caption, the eyewitness said the traffic lights had suddenly stopped working, prompting the man to stop his motorcycle at the side of the road and step in to direct traffic.

“Big kudos to this gentleman for taking the initiative to help out even though he didn’t have to. We need more people like him!” the passer-by said.

“Just wanted to give this gentleman some recognition — acts of kindness like this deserve to be appreciated!”

In the comments section, many netizens applauded the motorcyclist for his actions. One even said he “deserves a new Harley & free lifetime road tax”.

“Heroes don’t wear capes, but helmets,” another chimed in.

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