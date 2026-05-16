A rider was seen falling off his e-scooter along a pavement in Punggol.

Motorcyclist sees rider tumbling off e-scooter along Punggol pavement after speeding across carpark entrance

A motorcyclist who witnessed an e-scooter rider speeding across a carpark entrance in Punggol said he saw the same rider falling along a pavement shortly after, drawing amused and concerned reactions from netizens.

TikTok user Nixon Teo shared dashcam footage of the incident, which happened along Punggol Field on May 12, garnering over 301,900 views and 26,300 likes.

As Mr Teo exits an HDB carpark and approaches a crossing, an e-scooter rider dashes across the road, narrowly avoiding a white car that was turning in.

The driver sounds the horn, braking immediately.

Moments later, as Mr Teo drives past 174B Punggol Field, located just 170 metres away, he sees a rider appearing to lose balance along the pavement, before stumbling off his e-scooter and falling to the ground.

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“It’s important to watch where you’re going,” Mr Teo added in the post’s caption.

Speaking to Stomp, Mr Teo said it was “funny” he “caught the moment”, advising road users to be aware of their surroundings.

‘How did bro even fall’: Netizens react to e-scooter rider’s fall

Netizens were amused and baffled at the e-scooter rider’s fall.

“How did bro even fall,” one netizen asked, while another replied: “the small pebble of justice”.

Some speculated that the rider was drunk, while others pointed out that the shirt colour of both incidents appeared different, asking if it was the same person.

Mr Teo, however, told Stomp that both incidents involved the same e-scooter rider.

Several netizens commended Mr Teo for “capturing the moment”, describing the footage as “satisfying”.

According to an advisory by the Land Transport Authority, users should dismount and push their e-scooters on footpaths and when passing through high pedestrian traffic areas like neighbourhood centres.

Riders must also slow down and stop at all crossings to look out for traffic before crossing.

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