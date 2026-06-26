Motorcyclist, pillion rider killed in accident in Yio Chu Kang

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Sherlyn Sim

The Straits Times

June 25, 2026

A 25-year-old motorcyclist and his 21-year-old female pillion rider died after his vehicle was believed to have skidded in Yio Chu Kang on June 25.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident in Yio Chu Kang Road towards Upper Thomson Road at 3.35am.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

In a video posted on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, one of the two lanes was cordoned off, leading to traffic congestion.

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A group of police officers can be seen next to two blue tents in the left lane.

An eyewitness, who gave her name only as Wong, told Chinese-language media outlet Shin Min Daily News that she was driving past the scene with her husband at around 7am.

She initially thought the police were setting up a roadblock for enforcement operations, but was shocked to see two blue tents in the distance.

The motorcyclist and his pillion rider are believed to be a couple, according to Shin Min.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

The latest Traffic Police statistics released in February showed that motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents and accounted for 53 per cent of deaths in 2025, despite motorcycles comprising only 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population.

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