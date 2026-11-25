The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident in Choa Chu Kang Way at about 6pm on Nov 23.

Motorcyclist dies after accident with car in Choa Chu Kang; driver arrested

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

Nov 24, 2026

A 61-year-old motorcyclist died in hospital after an accident with a car during the evening rush hour on Nov 23, with the police arresting the driver.

In response to media queries on Nov 24, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident in Choa Chu Kang Way at about 6pm the previous day.

The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he later died.

The 42-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, the police said.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

This comes on the back of several fatal traffic accidents reported in November.

On Nov 14, a 31-year-old motorcyclist died in hospital after an accident in Jurong West. The police said his vehicle was believed to have skidded.

On Nov 13, a 75-year-old man who was riding a power-assisted bicycle died after an accident with a car in Hougang.

On Nov 12, a 24-year-old cyclist died after an accident with a tipper truck in Changi. He was later identified as national triathlete Russell Lee.

On Nov 11, a 37-year-old female cyclist died after an accident with a tipper truck in Katong.

On Nov 4, a 49-year-old off-duty SMRT bus captain died after an accident involving his motorcycle, a bus and a lorry on the BKE.

On Nov 2, a 73-year-old female pedestrian died after she was hit by a bus in Chinatown.

According to mid-year Traffic Police statistics, motorcyclists and pillion riders remain the most vulnerable group on Singapore’s roads, accounting for 45.9% of all traffic fatalities and 55.6% of all accidents in the first half of 2026.

Overall road injuries climbed during the same period, with injury-related accidents rising from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026.

The total number of people injured in traffic accidents also rose year on year from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 in the first half of 2026.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.