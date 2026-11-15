The police were alerted to the accident in Jalan Boon Lay towards Jalan Bahar at about 6.50am on Nov 14.

Motorcyclist, 31, dies after accident in Jurong West; fourth road fatality in four days

Ann Neo

The Straits Times

Nov 14, 2026

A 31-year-old motorcyclist died on Nov 14 after an accident in Jurong West, marking at least the fourth fatal accident over the past four days.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident in Jalan Boon Lay towards Jalan Bahar at about 6.50am.

The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he later died.

The police said that his vehicle is believed to have skidded and added that investigations are ongoing.

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This follows three other fatal accidents that occurred between Nov 11 and 13: two separate collisions involving cyclists and tipper trucks, and a crash between a power-assisted bicycle and a car.

According to mid-year Traffic Police statistics, motorcyclists and pillion riders remain the most vulnerable group on Singapore’s roads, accounting for 45.9% of all traffic fatalities and 55.6% of all accidents in the first half of 2026.

Overall road injuries climbed during the same period, with injury-related accidents rising from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026.

The total number of people injured in traffic accidents also rose year on year from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 in 2026.

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