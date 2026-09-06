Her wake will be held at Woodlands Memorial from September 6.

Mother of Sheng Siong founder who was kidnapped in 2014 dies aged 91

Ng Lye Poh, the mother of Sheng Siong Group president Lim Hock Chee who was kidnapped in a high-profile case 12 years ago, has died at the age of 91.

Ng was fondly known as “Sheng Siong Ah Ma” among residents in her HDB neighbourhood for her friendly and approachable nature.

Even after the supermarket chain grew into a household name, she continued to walk around the neighbourhood and mingle with residents.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

2014 kidnapping case

Her kidnapping in January 2014 made national headlines and was Singapore’s first kidnapping-for-ransom case in more than a decade.

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Madam Ng was 79 at the time.

Lee Sze Yong, then 42, was found guilty in 2014 of kidnapping her after tricking her into getting into his car.

He subsequently demanded S$20 million in ransom from Lim, before lowering the ransom to $2 million.

She was released after being held for about a day when the ransom was paid.

The case was believed to involve the highest ransom amount in a kidnapping case in Singapore at the time.

Ng later took the stand in court and recounted her ordeal.

On the morning of the kidnapping, she was allegedly tricked into getting into a car after being told that her son had fallen and injured himself at his office.

The kidnappers then drove around with her.

She was blindfolded during the ordeal and recalled asking several times to use the toilet. The kidnappers stopped by the roadside and allowed her to relieve herself.

Lim Hock Chee, chief executive of Sheng Siong Group, speaking about the kidnapping of his mother, Ng Lye Poh, in 2014. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

While she did not drink any water during the kidnapping, the kidnappers had offered her a soft drink, which she did not drink because she had diabetes.

That night, she was driven to an area where the blindfold was removed.

Her watch was taken and she was told to get out of the vehicle.

Ng asked for her umbrella so she could use it as a walking aid. The kidnappers handed it to her, but immediately took it away again.

Without the umbrella for support, she fell by the roadside as the kidnappers drove away.

Police and her son later arrived in the area near Sembawang Air Base and took her to safety.

Kidnapper sentenced to life imprisonment

Lee was subsequently convicted of kidnapping Ng and sentenced to life imprisonment and three strokes of the cane.

After his arrest, police found documents detailing how he planned to spend a hypothetical $10 million or $20 million ransom, including on property, cars and clearing debts.

Ng remained a familiar figure in her neighbourhood after the ordeal and was fondly remembered as “Sheng Siong Ah Ma”.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, her wake is being held at Woodlands Memorial, with the family occupying the entire fifth floor to allow members of the public to pay their respects.

The wake begins on Sept 6, while the funeral procession will take place on Sept 11 at 2pm.

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