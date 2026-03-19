About 70 residents were evacuated from the building. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Mother, 61, refuses to leave son in burning Choa Chu Kang flat, admitted to ICU for smoke inhalation

A 61-year-old mother who lost her son in a Choa Chu Kang flat fire had reportedly sought help from neighbours and refused to leave the scene.

She was later admitted to the intensive care unit for smoke inhalation.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire in a 14th-floor unit at Block 763 Choa Chu Kang North 5, at about 3am on March 19.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a 33-year-old man was found lying motionless in the unit, and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. A 61-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital, and police investigations are ongoing.

Son dies in fire, mother reportedly sent to ICU

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman and the deceased are believed to be mother and son.

Neighbours said the family of four had moved into the unit a few years ago. After the elderly male homeowner died about two years ago, the flat was occupied by the 61-year-old woman, Yi Meilan (transliterated), and her two children.

A neighbour living on the same floor, Ms Rohi (transliterated), a 30-year-old accountant, said the woman had knocked on her door for help. When they returned to the unit together, the fire was already raging.

“I stayed for about five minutes before heading downstairs, but she refused to leave. I only saw her later downstairs with her daughter, who had just returned home,” she said.

At about 10am that day, a man believed to be related to the occupants was seen entering and leaving the unit. He later gathered with five others at a pavilion nearby.

He and a woman were seen taking away several boxes of daily necessities, including shoes and bedding. The group declined to speak to the media.

Affected family described as friendly

Madam Tan (transliterated), 57, who lives on the 15th floor, said she would often greet the female homeowner.

Ms Rohi, who lives next to the affected unit, recalled trying to persuade the woman to leave.

“We spent several minutes urging her to go downstairs, but she refused, saying her son was still inside. The fire was very intense,” she said.

She added that the family had been very friendly, even giving neighbours red packets and festive snacks during Chinese New Year, and said she felt deeply distressed by the incident.

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