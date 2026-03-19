Man, 33, found dead after fire breaks out in bedroom of CCK flat, police investigating

A fire broke out in a flat at Block 763 Choa Chu Kang North 5 in the early hours of March 19, resulting in the death of a 33-year-old man.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the incident at about 3am.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance at the same time.

The fire, involving a bedroom of the residential unit on the 14th storey, was extinguished with two water jets.

During the firefighting operation, a man was found lying motionless in the flat and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A 61-year-old woman from the same flat had evacuated before SCDF’s arrival and was assessed for smoke inhalation before being taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Two other people from the block were also assessed for smoke inhalation but declined to be taken to the hospital.

About 70 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

When Stomp arrived at the block at 8am, a pungent smell of the fire's aftermath lingered in the air. SCDF vehicles and police cars were parked at the foot of the block.

PHOTO: STOMP

The white parapet wall above the burnt flat was scorched black.

Police had cordoned off the common area outside the unit. A member of the public stepped out of the lift on the 14th storey to see what was happening but was told by the police that unless he lived on the floor, he was not allowed there.

PHOTO: STOMP

A resident on the 15th floor, who wished to be known as Mr Chow, told Stomp he was awakened by noise and the smell of smoke at around 2am. He said when he opened his front door and saw the fire, he immediately ran out of his flat.

PHOTO: STOMP

Mr Chow also shared a video of the fire.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Police investigations are also ongoing.

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