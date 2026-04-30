Kamar Faizal and his family chose to continue living in Johor even though he has returned to work in Singapore. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

More S’porean families choosing to live in Johor, but it’s not just about cheaper living: ‘It makes us feel at ease’

A bigger home, kampung-style living and the ability to travel back to Singapore within an hour — for some Singaporean families, Johor ticks all the boxes.

One of them is Kamar Faizal Baharam, 42, who continues to live in Johor with his family even after returning to work in Singapore.

The family moved at the end of 2019 after several years in Jakarta.

“At that time, we thought Johor was close to Singapore, so it would be easier to visit our parents,” said the civil servant to Berita Harian. “But two months after we moved, Covid-19 happened and the border was closed.

“Every day I would go to the office at City Square and see Singapore right before my eyes, but I couldn’t go home. The causeway, which is usually busy, was suddenly empty,” he said.

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Despite the disruption, the family adapted — and eventually chose to stay.

Education still a major cost

For Mr Kamar, the decision was largely shaped by his children’s education, while their four years living in Jakarta helped them adapt.

“Our children previously followed the British curriculum in Jakarta, so when we moved to Johor, we chose a school that used the same curriculum so that the adjustment would be easier.”

“Thankfully, the children were able to adapt well and they have also managed to get scholarships in school.”

International school fees can range from $40,000 to $50,000 a year per child — something he says many people overlook.

“Many people think living in Johor is cheaper, but they need to understand that if they choose an international school, the costs are also high,” he said.

Still, Mr Kamar said they see it as a long-term investment.

“What’s important is the kind of life we ​​want for our family.”

His wife, Nurlelah Mohamed Asfee, said Johor offers a very different environment and experience for their children.

“They are free to move around and it’s really like a kampung,” said the homemaker.

She also said the close-knit community in Johor gives them peace of mind.

“The neighbours also all know each other. If my children go to their friend’s house next door, we know they are safe,” she said. “Sometimes during lunch time, we’ll just ask in the neighbourhood WhatsApp group whose house our children are at. There are neighbours who will help send them home.”

She added: “The atmosphere is different. It makes us feel more at ease.”

Being close by helps

The couple said they still split their time between Johor and Singapore during major occasions, reflecting how living across the Causeway requires some planning.

“On the first day of Raya, sometimes we have to work because there are official open houses and events involving dignitaries,” said Mr Kamar. “So our parents will come to Johor first. We usually return to Singapore on the second or third day to meet other family members.”

He said one key advantage of living in Johor is the ability to travel back easily without the need for flights or long leave.

“If you live in a different country, it might be more difficult. But from Johor, going back to Singapore takes just one hour,” he told Berita Harian.

At the same time, he noted that some expenses are easier to manage across the border, particularly when it comes to food.

“When it comes to lemang, rendang and other Raya dishes, we buy them in Johor,” he said. “We have regular contacts we order from every year. In fact, our family in Singapore usually comes to Johor or Kuala Lumpur to shop for Hari Raya.”

He also prefers the Ramadan bazaars in Johor, which he said offer food that better suit his family’s tastes.

He finds a lot of the bazaar food in Singapore to be too modern or expensive, while traditional food such as grilled ‘percik’ chicken and other kampung dishes are easily available in Johor.

“In Singapore, sometimes even French fries can be sold for up to $18. In Johor, food prices are much more affordable,” he said.

A stronger kampung spirit

Others who have made the move say the appeal of living in Johor goes beyond cost — but it also comes with adjustments.

Muhammad Haikal Yeo, 37, and his wife, Nur Syafiqah Abdul Rahman, 36, who have lived in Johor for over two years, said the experience is shaped largely by the surrounding community and lifestyle.

Muhammad Haikal Yeo playing with firecrackers with his family in their yard. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

Life in Johor also allows them to enjoy things they cannot do in Singapore, such as playing with firecrackers.

“When we first moved, we were excited because here we could set off firecrackers and experience a more lively Raya eve atmosphere,” said Mr Haikal, who works in the private sector. “We would watch it with the neighbours as it’s just part of the Raya experience in Johor.”

Mr Haikal and his wife said living across the border does require some budgeting as they celebrate Hari Raya both in Johor and Singapore.

“We try to balance it out. Sometimes one year we focus more on Singapore, another year we spend more time in Johor,” he said.

They also plan their journeys in advance to avoid congestion, using apps to check traffic conditions at the Causeway and Second Link.

A different pace of life

Property consultant Mohamed Shamir Abdul Wahid, 42, who has been living in Johor since 2024, said one of the biggest differences is the “balik kampung” atmosphere.

Mr Shamir says he notices residential areas becoming quieter as many people return to their hometowns during Hari Raya. PHOTO: SPH FILE

He says the most noticeable difference between Hari Raya in Johor and Singapore is the ‘balik kampung’ atmosphere.

“In Singapore, the concept of returning to one’s hometown is almost non-existent,” he said. “In Johor, we can see residential areas becoming quieter because many people have returned to their kampung.”

Space is also a consideration. “In Singapore, space is more limited and everything is more controlled,” he said.

At the same time, he noted that living in Johor requires planning, particularly when travelling back to Singapore.

“If we want to visit family in Singapore, we have to be good at planning our trip,” he shared.

“My wife’s family is in the east and my own family is in Woodlands, so we have to divide our time. But for me, it’s not really a problem because Johor is still close.”

With the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS Link), he believes more Singaporeans may consider Johor as a long-term option.

“As long as the value of the Singapore dollar remains strong, many will see Johor as a good choice,” he said.

However, “they also need to understand that living in Johor is not just about everything being cheap”, he pointed out, adding that there are other important considerations.

“You have to think about schooling, healthcare, the commute and other practical issues.”

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