There were 762 cases of molestation in the first six months of 2026, compared with 739 in the same period in 2025.

More rape, molestation cases in first half of 2026, even as total number of physical crimes drops

David Sun

The Straits Times

Aug 24, 2026

On an empty bus with many vacant seats, an elderly man chose to sit next to a young woman.

He touched her thigh repeatedly, molesting her as she sat there frozen.

Ow Cheow Yam, 55, an assistant operations manager, witnessed this on June 27 and approached the distressed victim, showing her a message on his phone asking if she knew the man.

She shook her head, and Ow asked her to sit somewhere else while he confronted the culprit, who initially denied any wrongdoing and tried to leave the bus.

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But Ow stopped him, the police were called and they arrested him.

Cases of sexual assault in Singapore are increasing.

According to the police’s mid-year crime brief released on Aug 24, the top crimes of concern were outrage of modesty, shop theft and theft in dwelling.

There were 762 cases of molestation in the first six months of 2026, compared with 739 in the same period in 2025.

The number of rape cases rose to 261 in the first half of 2026, from 230 in the first half of 2025.

This is despite a decrease in the total number of physical crime cases to 10,287 in the first half of 2026 from 10,325 cases in the first half of 2025.

Most of the molestation cases in the first half of 2026 happened in residential premises, on the public transport network and at public entertainment outlets.

Ow, who was commended with a SaferSG Public Spiritedness Award on Aug 17, said his sense of justice made him step forward.

He said: “It happened right in front of me, and I felt very angry.

“Many times, victims suffer in silence. I hope my actions encourage others to step up, to step forward to help. Community safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

Another recent recipient of the award was Vickneswary Krishnan, 51, a security supervisor at Tekka Place.

On Aug 10, 2025, she saw a woman confronting a drunk man who had touched her thigh on an escalator.

The man kept claiming he was innocent, to the point where the victim started to doubt herself.

Despite the victim saying she was unsure if she should make a police report, Vickneswary took down the particulars of both parties.

She reviewed the security footage and saw the man had already been following the woman up several floors before molesting her.

Vickneswary then informed the woman, who made a police report, leading to the man’s arrest.

Vickneswary said women may not want to speak up because they are worried those around them will not listen.

But she believes justice will prevail and that there will be good people who will help them.

She said: “If something isn’t right, speak up. And for the public, instead of just taking and posting videos on social media, I hope they will step in to help when they come across such incidents.”

In most rape and molestation cases, the offenders and victims know each other.

The police said they take a serious view of all sexual offences regardless of the relationship between the offender and victim, adding that those who exploit positions of trust, familiarity or access to prey on victims will be dealt with sternly.

The number of other violent crime cases did not see much change compared with the previous year.

Knife-related incidents went up by one to 68 cases in the first half of 2026, while murders remained at two.

In March, a 48-year-old man was charged with murder after an elderly man died following a fight in Geylang.

In May, a 22-year-old man was accused of murdering a woman inside a lift in Choa Chu Kang.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES GRAPHICS

Housebreaking cases up

However, cases of housebreaking and theft went up.

There were 64 cases of housebreaking reported in the first half of 2026, compared with 56 in the same period in 2025.

Almost half of these cases were at residential premises, with an even mix between public and private housing.

Shop theft increased to 2,095 in the first half of 2026, from the 2,050 cases in the first half of 2025.

Items typically stolen included food, drinks, clothes and personal care products.

The police said shop theft remains one of the top offences committed by youth, most of whom target supermarkets, convenience stores, minimarts, as well as personal care, health and wellness shops.

Sheng Siong has been using facial recognition technology to catch shoplifters since 2024, with the police saying it helps identify those who return, including those who were not caught the first time.

Watsons has also started using similar technology across all its outlets, added the police.

Theft in dwelling cases increased slightly to 730 in the first half of 2026, compared with 726 in the first half of 2025.

The police said the public should not leave their personal belongings unattended in common spaces and shared facilities.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Chan, director of the Singapore Police Force’s operations department, said Singapore continues to be one of the safest places in the world with the crime situation remaining stable.

He said businesses, community partners and members of the public have a role to play in preventing, deterring and detecting crime, and the police will continue to work closely with the community.

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