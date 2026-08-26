Preliminary investigations by CNB found that the vessel was transiting through Singapore, and the drugs were not meant for the local market.

More than 28kg of cocaine seized from foreign-registered commercial vessel in Singapore waters

Marisa Yeo

The Straits Times

Aug 25, 2026

The authorities seized more than 28kg of cocaine from a foreign-registered commercial vessel in Singapore waters on Aug 21.

Police Coast Guard officers, acting on a tip-off , conducted a search of the vessel and found two packages believed to contain controlled drugs, the police said in a statement on Aug 25.

The packages were found hidden in the vessel’s sea chest strainers , which are filtration devices in a ship’s seawater intake system.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) was alerted and took over the case . The packages were seized, and were later found to contain more than 28kg of cocaine.

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Preliminary investigations by CNB found that the vessel was transiting through Singapore, and that the drugs were not meant for the local market .

CNB investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of importing into or exporting from Singapore more than 30g of cocaine may face the mandatory death penalty .

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