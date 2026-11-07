Monk caught with 2 women in his room, 200 drug pills hidden in robes

A monk in Chon Buri, Thailand, was arrested after being found with 200 methamphetamine pills hidden in his robes and another 691 pills in his living quarters during a police raid on Oct 27.

Two women, who were later identified as a lesbian couple, were also found in the monk’s room. All three appeared to be drug users.

Thai news outlet MGR Online said in a report on Oct 27 that police conducted the raid at a Buddhist monastery in Chon Buri province, following information gathered during an investigation into a drug case.

Upon arriving at the monk’s living quarters, the police found the monk in his room with two women.

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During the search, 200 methamphetamine pills were found hidden in the monk’s robes. Another 691 pills were found in his living quarters, along with drug paraphernalia and crystal meth.

PHOTO: KHAOSOD ONLINE

The monk admitted that the drugs and equipment were his.

Authorities identified the monk as 44-year-old Jakarin Wararat. The two women with him were 43-year-old Paweena Pattanasri a nd 35-year-old Amphika Phrikthet.

The pair were later identified as a lesbian couple, according to Thai media outlet Khaosod Online.

The women said they had arrived at the monastery at around 5am after being invited to consume methamphetamine. Their urine tests subsequently came back positive for drugs.

Monk released from prison in July for drug-related offense

When questioned by police, Jakarin admitted that he had ordered the drugs from a man named “Nu”, whom he met through social media.

Nu would leave the drugs near the entrance of the monastery.

Jakarin’s most recent order was for 1,000 pills costing 4,300 baht (S$164), which he intended to consume and sell to other users.

PHOTO: KHAOSOD ONLINE

He also stated that he had just been released from prison in July , after serving a five-year sentence for a drug-related offence.

Jakarin had requested to be ordained as a monk, but later relapsed into drug use and encouraged his acquaintances to take drugs as well.

After being disrobed, he apologised for his actions and said he would accept the consequences.

Police are preparing to charge Jakarin with the possession of drugs for sale and illegal drug use . The two women have also been charged for consuming drugs illegally.

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