Joyce (left) wins Stomp’s Top Story of June with a report about a monitor lizard at BreadTalk, while Xiao Huay is the Top Stomper of June.

Monitor lizard at BreadTalk and errant PMD charging in Boon Lay: Meet June’s Hall of Fame winners

Ever seen a monitor lizard at BreadTalk?

Or even more strangely, the reptile being booted out of the store with a pair of bakery tongs?

Stomper Joyce’s article about the incident was the talk of town in June, racking up over 70,000 views on Stomp.

Joyce, who described herself as a cat mum, ocean lover and adventure seeker, had shared photos of the monitor lizard at BreadTalk’s Waterway Point outlet on June 1.

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The homegrown chain subsequently told Stomp that a “brave customer” — Joyce’s friend — had contained the lizard using a pair of tongs and a plastic bag before handing the animal to to building security.

For her submission, Joyce wins Stomp’s Top Story of June.

Meanwhile, our Top Stomper of June is Xiao Huay, who shared a recurring issue involving the errant parking and charging of personal mobility devices (PMDs) in Boon Lay Drive.

Xiao Huay first highlighted the case in March after seeing PMDs cluttering the common corridor and being left to charge overnight. Three months later, she noticed that the PMDs were now being parked at the void deck.

Her reports garnered more than 135,000 views in total on the Stomp website. They also sparked responses and action from West Coast-Jurong West Town Council, who said it was coordinating with the Land Transport Authority regarding enforcement.

Xiao Huay, who has been a Stomp contributor since 2021, consistently embodies community spirit.

She told Stomp that she cares deeply for Singapore and society’s safety, well-being and cohesion.

She said: “Throughout these years, I believe Stomp is doing great and helping to improve things. Keep it up! Let’s work towards a better living environment.”

Joyce and Xiao Huay have each won a Stomp Goody Bag worth $50 and a $20 FairPrice voucher. Congratulations!

Check out Stomp’s Hall of Fame or find out how you can win here.

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