The pair was seen attempting to get past a carpark gantry. PHOTOS: KP0DS/TIKTOK

Mobility device rider tries to evade carpark gantry but ends up getting hit by barrier

A pair of mobility device riders were seen attempting to evade a carpark gantry in Singapore, but one of them ended up getting hit by the barrier in the process, sparking amusement from netizens.

Dashcam footage of the incident was posted on TikTok by user @kp0ds, garnering over 327,100 views and 10,500 likes.

In the clip, a man in a black shirt is seen riding what appears to be a personal mobility aid (PMA). Another man in orange on a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) follows closely behind.

The man in black attempts to pass through the gap between the gantry and the pavement, but his PMA gets stuck between a safety bollard and the kerb.

While he reverses, the other man overtakes him, pushes the parking barrier, and gets through to the other side.

As the man in black moves toward the now-open gantry, the other rider releases the barrier, which swings backwards and hits him in the face.

GIF: KP0DS/TIKTOK

He then gets off his PMA and pushes it forward, walking around the barrier. After crossing to the other side, he retrieves his vehicle and rides off.

It's unclear where the incident occurred and if the two riders were acquainted.

Stomp has reached out to kp0ds for comment.

'Can walk instantly after being hit'

Netizens left light-hearted responses in the comments, with one recommending users to "choose your friends wisely".

"This gantry has magical recovery power, can walk instantly after being hit," another joked.

Some users even pointed out that the person recording the incident had enjoyed a "free show".

Others were less amused, calling the two men's actions "blatant lawlessness". Another commenter said the incident was "proof that there is a need to regulate PMAs and PMDs".

