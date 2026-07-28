Minutes after handing over beloved dog’s body for cremation, man claims he found it in rubbish bin

A man was horrified after discovering the body of his 16-year-old pet dog in a rubbish bin, minutes after handing it over to a pet cremation company.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Liu Jianping (transliterated), 46, alleged that the employee who collected his beloved dachshund, Kimi, had dumped the dog’s body in a large green rubbish bin beneath his HDB block instead of taking it away for cremation.

Found dog’s body while throwing rubbish

Liu said he and his wife had Kimi, a female dachshund, since 2010. The dog died in the early hours of July 19 at the age of 16.

Liu then searched online for a pet cremation service and engaged Express Pet Cremation.

He said a male employee arrived at his home that same morning, placed Kimi’s body in a bag and left after issuing an invoice for $180, which Liu paid by bank transfer.

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The invoice stated that the dog would be cremated in the Ubi area.

Minutes later, Liu went downstairs to throw away some rubbish and noticed the employee waiting for a taxi.

“He wasn’t carrying any bag. I immediately thought something was strange,” Liu told Shin Min.

When he looked into a large green rubbish bin nearby, he spotted a black plastic bag that appeared to have been deliberately pushed to the bottom.

“When I opened the bag, I was shocked to find Kimi. My hands were shaking,” he said.

He added that his wife burst into tears when she saw the dog’s body, while his mother was also devastated to hear what had happened.

“We’ve all been very sad these past few days. I keep thinking, if I hadn’t happened to find it, would the body have just been left there?”

Dog owner makes police report

Liu said he took Kimi’s body to a nearby police station to lodge a report and also alerted the National Parks Board (NParks).

Liu alleged that the company not only failed to carry out the cremation service he had paid for, but had also illegally disposed of Kimi’s body by throwing it into a rubbish bin. He believes the company should be held accountable.

When contacted by Shin Min, the person in charge of Express Pet Cremation said the company would investigate the matter, but did not respond to further calls or messages.

Hired another company to cremate Kimi

Liu later engaged another pet cremation company, paying an additional $198.

He said the second company kept him updated throughout the process by sending photos before the cremation and would also provide photographs when scattering Kimi’s ashes at sea next month.

Including the first payment, Liu spent a total of $378.

Liu said he later contacted Express Pet Cremation after discovering Kimi’s body in the rubbish bin and requested a refund. “However, they have yet to respond or issue a refund.”

He added that getting a refund was not his main concern. Instead, he hopes sharing his experience will alert other pet owners to be careful when engaging pet cremation services.

NParks: Large pet carcasses should be handled by commercial cremation providers

According to NParks’ website, waste-to-energy incineration plants are designed to dispose of household waste and are not meant for the cremation of larger animals such as dogs and cats.

Pet owners should instead engage commercial pet cremation service providers to handle the remains.

However, the agency said smaller pets such as ornamental fish, birds and hamsters may be wrapped securely and disposed of together with household waste.

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