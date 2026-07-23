The migrant worker exchanged fist bumps with the group after the game.

Migrant worker joins trio for impromptu badminton game in AMK: ‘This is what S’pore is about’

A migrant worker who passed by a group of people playing badminton at an open-air court was spontaneously invited to join the game, with netizens commending the “wholesome” interaction.

Luo Min, who posted footage of the interaction on her Instagram account, @lululuomin, told Stomp that she was playing with her husband and his brother at an outdoor court in Ang Mo Kio (AMK) at about 7pm on July 22.

During their game, a migrant worker in an Ang Mo Kio Town Council shirt walked past while pushing a green general waste dustbin, noticing that Luo Min was playing against two men.

The 34-year-old self-employed sticker artist recalled that he appeared “very invested” in their game, commenting that she was skilled as she was playing against two men.

“He looked very interested to play, so I asked if he wanted to and offered him my racquet as I did not have any extra,” she said.

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After contemplating for a few seconds, the migrant worker joined in and played a few shots before going back to work.

Later, he returned to ask what time the group would be there until, explaining that he would come back with his own racquet.

Luo Min said the migrant worker proceeded to retrieve his racquet and hurried back for another 20 minutes of play time with the trio.

“I felt excited by his eagerness to play and thought it would be fun to let him play together since he seemed so happy to see us play,” she added.

“I was surprised that he actually came back on his bicycle to check if we were still there and play with us again, and him rushing back to join us was so cute.”

The group was seen exchanging fist bumps after the friendly game.

‘This is what Singapore is about’: Netizens applaud kampong spirit

Luo Min’s video has garnered over 9,500 views on Instagram.

In the comments section, netizens gushed over the “wholesome” interaction.

“Hope you guys can play together again soon!” one netizen commented, while another wrote: “This is what Singapore is about, man.”

Luo Min added: “I think sometimes the kampong spirit is a simple ‘wanna join?’”

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