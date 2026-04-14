Migrant worker caught working illegally says S’pore ban ‘ruined his life’, MOM denies claims

The migrant worker claimed that he was sent back to Bangladesh without receiving his salary. PHOTOS: WORKERS MAKE POSSIBLE/TIKTOK

A migrant worker’s appeal for help — in which he claimed he was accused of sleeping on the job, fined $200, and sent back to Bangladesh — went viral, prompting a clarification from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which said his claims were untrue.

Ali Md Kawsar, a 22-year-old who had worked in Singapore for three years and six months, was featured on the Workers Make Possible TikTok page.

In the post, which has since been taken down, the former employee of Buildwerkz Builders appealed to be allowed to continue working in Singapore, saying that his life would be “completely ruined” otherwise.

He claimed that he had been fined $200 for sleeping on the job — an allegation he denied.

Even though “none of them could prove any wrongdoing”, Mr Kawsar said his permit was cancelled and he was investigated by his employer. He added that a plane ticket to Bangladesh was issued to him, prompting him to report the case to MOM.

“Then my employer forcibly took me to the airport, but my salary was not paid,” he said, claiming he was referred to MOM again by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers and could not work for eight months during the investigation.

Turned to illegal part-time work

However, Mr Kawsar said his mother needed money at the time for medical treatment.

“I knew that working part-time was illegal. But I took the risk to save my family’s life,” he said. “Because my mother means everything to me. So I had no other choice.”

He said he later took up part-time work to earn an income, which prompted a complaint from his former employer. He added that he received a “stern warning” from MOM and was barred from working in Singapore.

“I cried and was completely devastated,” he said, adding that he felt “very disappointed with MOM’s policy.”

He also claimed that no action was taken against his ex-employer although he was punished for illegal work, calling it “hypocrisy” and a “violation of human rights”.

Stomp has reached out to Buildwerkz Builders for comment.

Worker allowed to work legally, but chose illegal employment: MOM and TADM

In a joint statement issued on April 13, MOM and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) pointed out that there were inaccuracies in the post shared by Workers Make Possible.

A spokesperson said that when Mr Kawsar first approached MOM on Dec 31, 2024, his outstanding salary amount was not yet due. He was advised by the MOM officer to seek settlement with his employer before repatriation.

Two days later, he filed a salary claim with TADM against his former employer — an avenue for workers who are owed salary. He was issued a Special Pass, allowing him to remain in Singapore while his claim was processed.

The agencies added that he was issued a Change of Employer letter that allowed him to seek alternative employment, which Mr Kawsar “did not take up.”

Enforcement action taken after illegal work allegations

Mr Kawsar received his full salary in September 2025, after three mediation sessions and a referral to the Employment Claims Tribunals (ECT).

“Enforcement action has been taken against the company for making unauthorised deductions of salaries without written consent,” the agencies added.

Addressing allegations regarding Mr Kawsar’s illegal employment, the agencies stated that he was presented with the opportunity to seek legal employment. Despite this, Mr Kawsar worked illegally from February to July 2025, prompting MOM’s investigation.

Enforcement action was taken against him in February 2026. However, he was allowed to complete a six-month job under the Temporary Job Scheme (TJS) which ended in March 2026.

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