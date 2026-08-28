The Singapore Government is putting together a humanitarian assistance package to support relief efforts.

MFA in contact with families of S’poreans affected by Nepal floods, crisis response team deployed

Dilenjit Singh

The Straits Times

Aug 27, 2026

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is in touch with the families of Singaporeans affected by the recent floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, while a crisis response team has been deployed to render consular assistance.

“The Singapore Government is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and extends its condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives,” the ministry said in a statement on Aug 27.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had said earlier on Aug 27 that the Singapore Government is putting together a humanitarian assistance package to support relief efforts.

MFA added that the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi and the Singapore Embassy in Beijing are working closely with the Nepali and Chinese authorities.

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The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi has also deployed a crisis response team to render consular assistance to affected Singaporeans in Nepal.

Nepal’s Tourism Board said that more than 500 foreigners – including nine from Singapore – remained uncontactable as at Aug 27, more than 24 hours after a deadly flood tore through the border region with Tibet.

MFA noted that the Nepali authorities have cautioned that blockage remains upstream on the Nepal-China border river, potentially creating the risk of a second flood.

“We strongly encourage Singaporeans in the affected areas to remain vigilant, monitor local news and follow the instructions of local authorities,” it said.

“Singaporeans should also avoid flood-affected areas, rivers, riverbanks and low-lying areas. Singaporeans may eRegister with MFA to be contacted on the latest developments.”

The ministry added that Singaporeans in need of consular assistance may contact the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi, the Singapore Embassy in Beijing or MFA’s 24-hour duty office in Tanglin.

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC), which on Aug 27 pledged $50,000 in humanitarian aid to support response efforts, has also activated the Restoring Family Links service as part of efforts to reunite families separated by the disaster.

Those who have lost contact with their family members or have missing loved ones in Nepal or Tibet may contact SRC for support, regardless of nationality. They can do so via e-mail at rfl@redcross.sg.

Rescue teams waded through mud on Aug 27 searching for more than 1,400 people missing after the flash floods and landslides struck the Nepal-Tibet border, as the death toll rose sharply to at least 362, with entire villages swept away, according to AFP and Reuters.

Experts warned of the risk of further floods a day after the devastating tsunami-like wall of freezing water and mud wiped out towns under a torrent of sludge, engulfing homes, smashing bridges and dams, and sweeping vehicles away like toys.

Many of the missing are foreign tourists, including scores of Hindu pilgrims journeying to Tibet’s sacred snow-capped Mount Kailash.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the disaster was caused by a glacial collapse that triggered a vast flow of icy debris.

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