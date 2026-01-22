Mercedes driver involved in Mount Elizabeth Hospital's carpark dispute believed to be ex-Crimewatch actor

Many netizens believe he was the Crimewatch actor after footage of the 2024 carpark dispute surfaced online. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK, CRIMEWATCH

Footage showing a 2024 carpark dispute at Mount Elizabeth Hospital involving a Mercedes driver recently went viral after netizens noted his resemblance to a former Crimewatch actor.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which occurred on Nov 11, 2024, was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

The post has since racked up more than 289,000 views, 1,100 shares, and 651 comments.

The footage shows the drivers of two cars waiting for a parking lot at the carpark. When one of the drivers secured a space, the Mercedes driver appeared agitated and alighted from his car to confront the other motorist.

The confrontation escalated as both drivers argued over the parking lot. The Mercedes driver claimed he had been waiting for some time and accused the other driver of "conveniently" snatching the space.

The Mercedes driver also questioned the other driver's nationality and, at one point, referred to him as an "ugly Singaporean" and "m*****f****r".

A handful of netizens have since pointed out that the Mercedes driver bore a striking resemblance to local actor Gary Lee Wei, best known for his roles in the Singapore series Crimewatch and Triple Nine.

Coincidentally, Lee had recently posted a TikTok video announcing his retirement as a volunteer police officer.

Lee said he is retiring to devote more time to his family. He also recounted notable incidents during his service, including the knife attack outside Orchard Towers and a suspect chase from Takashimaya Shopping Centre to Scotts Road.

Netizens split over the incident

Netizens were divided over who is deserving of the lot, noting that "different people have different rules of their own" when it comes to parking.

"Merc was there waiting first leh," one user commented.

Another added: "To me, the first car will get any of the car lots ahead of him and maybe a few car lots behind him."

However, others argued that it "doesn't mean he on his hazard light… all the stretch is 'reserved' for him".

Some even poked fun at the Mercedes driver, saying he "cried wolf" over the situation as they felt he was actually the one causing the issue.

Stomp has reached out to Gary Lee Wei for comment.

