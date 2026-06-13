Two men were arrested for drunkenness after an argument broke out in Tuas.

Men arrested for drunkenness after alleged confrontation with security guards in Tuas

Police arrested two men for drunkenness after an argument broke out in Tuas, with videos of the incident showing them shouting at security guards before being restrained.

One of the men is also assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt against a security officer.

Footage of the incident was posted by TikTok user @last.person22 on June 9, showing two men shouting at a man in a security uniform.

A man with a green towel draped around his neck gestures repeatedly toward the security guards, while another man in pink shorts follows suit, shouting.

In a separate video, one of the men seems to be engaged in a heated conversation with another individual, prompting police officers to intervene and separate them.

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Police officers hold the two men against the back of a van, while they continue to gesture toward the watching crowd.

It is unclear what sparked the confrontation.

Stomp has reached out to last.person22 for more information.

A clip of the incident was also shared by Facebook page Singapore Incidents, where it received over 137,000 views.

Men arrested for drunkenness

In response to Stomp’s queries, police said they received a call for assistance at 6 Tuas South on June 8 at about 8.10pm.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested for drunkenness in public.

The police added that the 25-year-old man was separately arrested for harassment towards a public servant and is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt against a security officer.

Investigations are ongoing.

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