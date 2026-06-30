He is currently serving as a “non-salaried director”.

Melvin Lim serving as ‘non-salaried director’ while focusing on ‘family and personal recovery’: PLB

PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) said its co-founder, Melvin Lim, is currently serving as a “non-salaried director” while remaining focused primarily on his “family and personal recovery”.

On June 21, a screenshot surfaced showing former PLB vice-president Grayce Tan registered with OrangeTee — another real estate agency — six months after being involved in a high-profile saga involving Lim.



Checks by Stomp on the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) website confirmed her registration, which took effect on June 20 and lasts till Dec 31.

Meanwhile, Lim has kept a low profile since the saga erupted. Checks by Stomp on the CEA website showed that he is registered with PLB Realty, with his registration effective from May 29 to Dec 31. His personal social media account remains private.

The CEA website showed that he is registered with PLB Realty. PHOTO: COUNCIL FOR ESTATE AGENCIES

Lim serving as ‘non-salaried director’

In response to Stomp’s query about Lim’s registration, PLB said his CEA salesperson registration with PLB Realty is “separate” from any executive or public-facing operational role within the business.

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Following PLB co-founder Adrian Lim’s resignation as director and subsequent move to PropNex Realty, PLB said Lim still owns a 50 per cent stake in the company and is its only director officially registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA).

The company said this means Lim retains the legal responsibilities of a director, but his involvement has been limited to what is necessary in a backend capacity as a “non-salaried director”.

Focusing on ‘family and personal recovery’

PLB said that Lim is “not seeking any public-facing return at this stage” after stepping down from the company earlier this year, adding that his primary focus remains on his “family and personal recovery”.

The company said its operations continue to be managed by its current leadership team and authorised personnel.

With a smaller and leaner team, PLB said its focus is on stabilising the business while continuing to serve its clients, agents, and employees.

PLB saga

In January, videos purportedly showing Lim and Tan leaving a unit together surfaced online, fuelling speculation over an alleged affair.

A subsequent investigation by Stomp found that the footage had been recorded at an old mixed-use building in Balestier.

Following the controversy, PLB removed the pair from its company website and said that the “individuals concerned” had resigned from their roles with immediate effect.

Both also stepped down from leadership positions at KW Singapore, a boutique real estate agency founded by Lim in 2025 as a franchise of a US firm.

On Feb 6, it was reported that over 100 agents had left KW Singapore following the leadership changes, including the agency’s top-performing agent, Rayne Chua.

Nearly six months after the saga, Tan resumed posting real estate-related content on her social media account, @homeswithgrayce.

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