A woman has come under fire after sharing that her boyfriend was not her type.

‘May this love never find me’: S’pore woman’s comments about boyfriend who isn’t her ‘type’ spark backlash

A woman has come under fire after taking to social media to share that her boyfriend was not her type, drawing criticism from local influencers and netizens.

The Instagram user, who goes by Sharmaine, wrote in a July 1 carousel post titled: “What if God sends someone who isn’t (exactly) your type?”

She went on to explain that her boyfriend had “only checked one physical trait box” — having a “fit” physique.

“It took months for me to surrender this to God,” she wrote. Eventually, she said she stopped focusing on what her boyfriend “lacked physically”.

Sharmaine concluded by likening the experience to God creating a “blind box collection unboxing series” that is unique to everyone.

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She likened the experience to God creating a “blind box collection unboxing series” that is unique to everyone. PHOTO: EXPORETADSG_2026/TIKTOK

The post has since been removed, and her social media accounts have been set to private.

On July 9, she uploaded an Instagram story post apologising for her earlier carousel post.

She uploaded an Instagram story post apologising for the recent posts. PHOTO: SHARMAINELEEPUIPUI/INSTAGRAM

She said she understood why her words had raised concerns and how they may have across as “diminishing, disrespecting, or embarrassing” her partner.

Sharmaine added that she loves her boyfriend deeply and respects him wholeheartedly, explaining that the post reflected her personal journey with God as well as her growth.

Stomp has reached out to Sharmaine for comment.

‘May this love never find me’

Sharmaine’s post has since gone viral, drawing widespread criticism online.

Content creator @boblet21 shared a TikTok video on July 8, describing Sharmaine’s carousel post as a “10-part slideshow of why her boyfriend is ugly”.

“What kind of clickbait is this?” he asked, saying that he would have “lost all hope in humanity and life” if he were the boyfriend.

“May this love never, ever find me. Never,” he concluded.

Local influencer Dewy Choo also weighed in on the controversy, saying the dating scene in Singapore is “so cooked”.

In her video, Choo said Sharmaine's post gave the impression that her boyfriend was someone who was “damn ugly”.

However, she later found out that Sharmaine’s partner appeared healthy and fit.

“Honestly, I think that if you’re not happy with someone, you should just let them go and let them find someone that can appreciate and love them. Isn’t that like common sense?” she said.

Referring to Sharmaine’s blind box analogy, Choo quipped: “So now God is Pop Mart.”

Choo proceeded to offer her own blind box analogy, saying that if she had bought a blind box and got Pompompurin — a character that Choo finds undesirable — instead of Kuromi, she would throw the former away.

“So find your Kuromi. Let the Pompompurin go,” she concluded.

Content creator Runner Kao also parodied Sharmaine’s post with a series of comedic photos of himself and his wife. The first slide was captioned: “What if god sends someone who isn’t your type?” and showed him pointing at his wife as she lay on the ground.

“Luckily I am good looking,” he quipped.

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