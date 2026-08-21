The masseur said he found three “stools” on the massage bed after the client left.

Masseur catches client leaving faeces on massage bed, man reveals bizarre fetish: ‘Sometimes I take from public toilet’

A masseur who grew suspicious after finding stools on his massage bed on multiple occasions decided to catch the culprit red-handed — only to uncover an even more bizarre explanation.

Rudy, who runs independent massage service Sky Touch Therapy, recounted the experience on an episode of the Dear Straight People podcast released on Aug 20.

The episode explored his experiences as a masseur, challenges running the business — as well as one particularly unusual encounter with a client.

Speaking to Stomp, the 34-year-old said the incident happened in 2018, when a client came to his home for a massage.

The session passed uneventfully, but after leaving the client — a 25-year-old whom he described as “young, decent, nerdy” — alone to put on his clothes, Rudy returned to the room to find three pieces of faeces on the massage bed.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Rudy said on the podcast that he initially wanted to “let it go”, and simply cleaned up the mess on the disposable bedsheet.

A month later, the client returned, and the same thing happened again.

Masseur confronts client

When the client returned for a third time, Rudy left him inside the room after the massage as usual.

But this time he waited just five seconds before suddenly opening the door, hoping to catch the man red-handed.

He was there at his bag, (taking) out ziplock bag. There’s f*cking hundreds of pre-prep or pre-mold sh*t.

Rudy said he was “really angry” at the sight.

When asked to explain himself, the client apologised and explained that he has a fetish for marking his territory with faeces or urine.

“He dabao sh*t,” one of the podcast hosts quipped.

According to Rudy, the client also told him he would dry faeces in an oven.

Rudy said he “understands”, but pressed him further, asking whether the faeces were his own.

“No, sometimes I take it from the public toilet,” the client apparently replied, saying that he would drop the spheres of faeces on trains or at school.

Speaking to Stomp, Rudy added that he would come across at least five to 10 “weird encounters” a year.

A clip from the podcast was shared on its Instagram page, drawing both shocked and amused responses from netizens.

“I wish I could unhear this,” one netizen said, while another said they were “traumatised”.

Another joked: “I’m the first in my bloodline to hear ‘He dabao sh*t’.”

Several netizens also described the client’s behaviour as “disgusting”, with some calling for a police report to be lodged.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics poop

massage

masseur

fetish

TNP News

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.