Married man helps mistress marry another man in sham union, pays ‘groom’ $6k

A married Singaporean man who helped his mistress enter a sham marriage was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail.

A married man helped his mistress enter a sham marriage with another man so she could remain in Singapore, even paying the “groom” $6,000 on her behalf.

Ye Yongjian (transliterated), 51, went as far as helping with the wedding arrangements, paying for his mistress’s ring and preparing a red packet for the solemniser.

He was initially sentenced to 15 weeks’ jail for helping to arrange the sham marriage, but successfully appealed against the sentence and had it reduced to 12 weeks on Sept 28, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Friend helped find Singaporean ‘groom’

Ye, who was married, met Chinese national Cao Rongrong (transliterated), 33, in December 2021 and the pair entered a romantic relationship in March 2022.

In May that year, Cao told her friend Yan Jicai (transliterated), 39, that she wanted to extend her stay in Singapore by getting married.

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On May 27, Yan contacted Singaporean Chen Weiyu (transliterated), 40, and asked if he would enter a sham marriage with Cao.

Chen was initially offered $1,000 a month, with Yan saying the amount could be negotiated, reported Lianhe Zaobao. He initially rejected the proposal but agreed the following day.

Yan subsequently applied to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Chen’s behalf for permission to marry Cao, who was a work permit holder at the time.

According to MOM, current or former work permit holders in Singapore must obtain prior approval before they can marry a Singapore Citizen or Permanent Resident.

During this period, Cao’s employer intended to cancel her work permit, prompting Yan and Chen to discuss their next steps.

Yan suggested that Chen check with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and prepare “credible explanations” about Cao’s background and how the two met, so as not to arouse suspicion.

Chen also suggested that Cao leave Singapore first and return after MOM approved their marriage. However, Cao was in Singapore when MOM approved the application on June 9, 2022.

Boyfriend becomes witness at sham wedding

Chen asked Yan to be the officiant to the marriage, and Yan agreed.

Yan also said he could help increase Chen’s monthly payment to $1,500, along with another $500 for drinking expenses.

Cao later asked her boyfriend Ye to be her witness at the wedding. He agreed.

He helped book a restaurant as the wedding venue and allowed Cao to use his credit card to buy herself a wedding ring.

On July 9, 2022, Cao and Chen got married, with Ye and Yan serving as witnesses. At his mistress’s request, Ye also gave the marriage solemniser a red packet containing $108 in cash.

Between July and October 2022, Ye made four payments totalling $6,000 to Chen on on behalf of his mistress. Cao later repaid Ye in cash.

After the marriage, Chen also applied for immigration passes on Cao’s behalf.

He applied for short-term visit passes for her on July 12 and Aug 11, and a long-term visit pass on July 13.

All three applications were approved.

Claimed he was only a ‘minor player’

On March 20, 2024, Ye was arrested for helping arrange the sham marriage between his mistress and Chen. Court documents did not state how the arrangement was uncovered, Shin Min reported.

Ye initially contested a charge under the Immigration Act.

However, on the fourth day of his trial, prosecutors amended the charge and he changed his plea to guilty.

His lawyers argued that he was only a “minor player” and that the maximum fine of $10,000 would suffice.

The judge disagreed and sentenced him to 15 weeks’ jail. Ye appealed against the sentence, which was later heard in the High Court on Sept 28.

The High Court reduced Ye’s sentence to 12 weeks, finding the original term excessive.

The judge said the State Courts should not have taken into account evidence that emerged during the trial before Ye pleaded guilty, and should instead have relied on the agreed facts and submissions made during the guilty plea proceedings.

As Ye had no other pending charges, he should also have been treated as a first offender.

However, the High Court agreed with prosecutors that a jail term was warranted.

The judge found that Ye was not merely a minor player, had actively helped conceal the sham marriage and had obtained the outcome he wanted from the arrangement.

Chen was earlier sentenced to six months and two weeks’ jail, while Cao and Yan were each jailed for six months.

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