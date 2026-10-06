The 35-year-old woman, who has a four-year-old child, was sentenced to nine years’ jail.

Married female teacher committed sex offences against underage girl in school and on public bus

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Oct 5, 2026

A married female teacher committed sex offences against one of her students, who was a 15-year-old girl, at a karaoke and bistro, their school and on a public bus.

On Oct 5, the 35-year-old woman, who has a four-year-old child, was sentenced to a jail term of nine years.

She had engaged in sexual encounters with the victim from Oct 13 to Nov 21, 2023, and pleaded guilty to two counts of performing an indecent act on the minor and a sexual penetration charge.

Seven other charges, including one count of exchanging at least three sexually explicit audio recordings, were considered during sentencing.

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Details about the woman and the school cannot be disclosed owing to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

Court documents stated the Secondary 3 student had a history of family problems and struggled with various mental health conditions.

The then Child Protective Service (CPS) had also intervened due to her parents’ use of harsh physical punishment on her.

Around the time of the woman’s offences, the girl was warded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) from Oct 27 to Nov 3, 2023, due to her self-harm behaviour and suicidal thoughts.

Deputy public prosecutors Selene Yap and Yeo Kee Hwan stated in court documents the offender became the victim’s teacher for one of her subjects in 2023.

In April that year, the girl approached the woman for support and advice on her home situation, texting her frequently to share her struggles.

They grew closer and entered into what the victim described as a “situationship” and engaged in a series of sexual encounters.

They also exchanged at least three sexually explicit audio recordings.

At around 1pm on Oct 13, 2023, the pair went to a room at a karaoke and bistro where they engaged in their first sexual encounter.

That weekend, the woman told the victim they had to stop this.

The girl agreed, and they decided to meet after the girl finished one of her examinations.

But at around noon on Oct 16, 2023, while at school, they entered a staff toilet, which was a single cubicle, and engaged in sexual acts.

On Nov 7 that year, they boarded a double-decker public bus, and the woman performed a sexual act on the girl on the upper deck.

Their final encounter took place in a room at a “chill out” facility on Nov 21, 2023, where the girl sexually penetrated the woman.

The DPPs said the pair fell out for undisclosed reasons.

On Jan 16, 2024, the girl told her CPS-appointed safety adult, who was also the year head at the school, that the teacher had sexually assaulted her.

The matter was referred to the vice-principal who took the girl to a police station the next day to lodge a report.

The teacher was arrested on Jan 18, 2024.

The girl went to an IMH outpatient clinic, and a doctor’s report stated she had talked about breaking down in school as being at school reminded her of the sexual acts.

She was then diagnosed with adjustment disorder.

On Aug 26, 2024, she underwent an evaluation at the Child Guidance Clinic and said she had been feeling sad, numb, and angry since the offences.

Court documents stated she became easily startled, had difficulty focusing during lessons, had difficulty trusting adults, and that her academic performance deteriorated.

A second doctor stated her symptoms were consistent with a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The offender was represented by lawyer Kalaithasan Karuppaya, and her husband had provided a testimonial, believing she is capable of genuine rehabilitation.

In sentencing her, District Judge Paul Chan said: “I have read the many testimonials tendered to you, and it’s clear you have many redeeming qualities.

“Upon your release, apply these qualities for the benefit of your family and wider community.”

The woman has been suspended from duty since January 2024 and is no longer teaching in any school, the Ministry of Education told The Straits Times.

Its spokesperson added: “(We take) a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service.”

HELPLINES

Mental well-being

National Mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Tinkle Friend (for primary school-age children): 1800-2744-788

Mindfull Community HQ (for caregivers, families and persons in recovery): 6460-4400 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Counselling

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Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Online resources

mindline.sg/fsmh

eC2.sg

chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

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